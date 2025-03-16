Puerto Vallarta’s best med spas

Medical tourism in Mexico is booming, and for good reason. According to Patients Beyond Borders, Mexico is one of the world’s top destinations for medical tourism, along with Southeast Asia. Patients can save anywhere from 40 to 60% on medical services compared to the U.S.

As a New Yorker, I know firsthand how expensive aesthetic treatments can be. Routine upkeep — Botox, hydrafacials, microneedling — can cost the equivalent of several months’ rent (and in NYC, that’s saying something). But in Puerto Vallarta? The treatments are not only significantly more affordable, but they’re also performed in clean, professional, high-quality settings. I’ve been dabbling in the Puerto Vallarta med spa scene for years and it’s one of my favorite little secrets to share with my friends and family who visit.

Before we dive into the best med spas in Puerto Vallarta, a quick disclaimer: I am not a medical provider. Any cosmetic or medical treatment should always be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional to determine what’s right for you. It also should be said that feeling good in your own skin is an individual experience and no one should ever feel pressured to do anything they don’t feel comfortable with. But if med spas are something you’re interested in, these are the ones I recommend in Puerto Vallarta.

The best med spas in Puerto Vallarta

Rejuvenate PV

When it’s time for a little injectable magic, Rejuvenate PV is my go-to. Here, Botox is just 100 pesos per unit — about US $5, compared to the $20 per unit I’d pay back home. That means I can smooth out my forehead lines without stressing about my bank account.

Beyond Botox, Rejuvenate PV offers hydrafacials, collagen-boosting treatments, laser hair removal, fillers — you name it. Their approach is about enhancing natural beauty with safe, effective treatments that the doctors match to your individual needs. The clinic is small and sleek, the staff experienced and fluent in English, and the results are exactly what you’d expect from a high-end med spa — just without the high-end price tag.

Pro Medica

Another fantastic option for aesthetic treatments is Pro Medica. If you’re looking to refresh and rejuvenate, this clinic specializes in Botox, hydrafacials, microneedling, and lasers — powerhouse treatments for maintaining glowy, healthy skin.

Microneedling is especially popular here, helping to stimulate natural collagen production and reduce fine lines, acne scars, and sun damage (which, let’s be honest, is a real concern in sunny Vallarta). The clinic usually recommends three treatments, each a month apart, for about US $120 per treatment.

Holistic BioSpa

For those who want to go beyond beauty treatments and focus on full-body wellness, Holistic BioSpa in the Marina is the place to be. This isn’t just a med spa — it’s a health and longevity center offering everything from anti-aging and beauty treatments to IV therapy drips, cryotherapy, sleep therapy, detox programs, and immune-boosting treatments.

Imagine getting your Botox touch-up and then indulging in an oxygen therapy session or a revitalizing IV drip designed to boost energy and hydration. Or, if you’ve had one too many margaritas the night before, a quick hangover IV might be just what the doctor ordered. Their blend of aesthetic treatments and holistic wellness services makes this spot a favorite among locals, expats, and visitors.

Beyond med spas: Low-risk procedures for a full refresh

While med spas are a fantastic option for beauty treatments, Puerto Vallarta also excels in other minimally invasive procedures that won’t break the bank.

Teeth Whitening & Dental Cleanings — Many visitors take advantage of high-quality, affordable dental care in PV. Professional teeth whitening costs a fraction of what you’d pay in the U.S., and a full dental cleaning often costs less than a fancy dinner back home. PV Smile has been my Mexico dentist for years. I had a full whitening treatment, complete with a set of custom molds for my teeth, for just over US $200

Non-Surgical Skin Treatments — In addition to Botox and microneedling, many clinics offer radiofrequency skin tightening, chemical peels, and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) facials to rejuvenate the skin. You can get these treatments done at Holistic Bio Spa, ThrIVe IV & MedSpa, or Rejuvenate Clinic.

Massage & Lymphatic Drainage Therapy – For those looking to de-stress and detoxify, Puerto Vallarta has a range of professional wellness centers offering deep tissue massages, lymphatic drainage, and body sculpting treatments. MEDSPA Vallarta is one of the best-regarded spas for everything from manicures and pedicures to full body sculpting treatments.

Wellness beyond Mmd spas: Classic facials & relaxation

Puerto Vallarta is also home to world-class day spas that cater to those looking for classic relaxation treatments. Whether you want a traditional deep-cleansing facial, a hydrating mask, or a luxurious aromatherapy massage, there are plenty of options that will leave you feeling pampered and refreshed.

Some standout spots include:

Metamorfosis Day Spa — Known for its deeply relaxing massages and classic facials, this intimate spa is a local favorite.

Artepil Spa — Located various spots around the city, Artepil Spa is a clean, relaxing, affordable day spa that offers facials, massages, and body treatments. The Detox facial is my favorite with its activated charcoal mask.

Terra Noble Art & Healing Center: If you want to make a full day of holistic wellness, including massages, thermal pools, and even a temazcal experience, book a treatment at the Terra Noble Art & Healing Center.

Beyond individual treatments, Puerto Vallarta embraces a wellness lifestyle. Yoga studios, beachfront meditation sessions, and holistic wellness retreats are easy to find, making it a fantastic destination for those looking to reset and recharge both body and mind.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com