Street fashion in Mexico to level up your style with ease

The ability of fashion influencers to impact the opinions and purchasing behavior of others through their recommendations is unparalleled.

The Mexican fashion industry is experiencing significant growth, and a considerable portion of its consumer base is concentrated in younger, digitally savvy generations. Reaching them through the online platforms they frequent, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, is becoming considerably easier.

With this in mind, here is are five of Mexico’s most-followed fashion influencers and trendsetters. Through their content, these Mexican fashionistas inspire creativity, self-expression and confidence, encouraging individuals to explore their personal style and embrace fashion as a form of self-expression:

1. Karem Vizcarra: Passionate about aesthetics, conceptualization and graphic arts. On Instagram and TikTok, Karem shares her lifestyle, travels and plenty of fashion content, specifically tips on how to elevate very basic outfits. She is also an amazing photographer and visual artist; which you will see by scrolling through her social media.

2. Manu Castillo: Fashion editor for various media outlets and a fashion history enthusiast. Manu shares fashion facts and provides tips for looking incredible. His content is smart, fun and very useful if you are trying to understand what drives new fashion trends.

3. Alexis Solis: A fashion influencer from Puebla, advocate for sustainable fashion and the CEO of the brand Tlocpan México. Alexis shares fashion tips and advice for purchasing affordable clothing from street markets nationwide.

4. Marysol Cortés: The Guadalajaran is known for her athletic career and prowess as a soccer player. Marysol showcases her elegant, casual and delicate side as a fashion and beauty enthusiast on Instagram. Sports and loungewear are becoming very popular even among people who don’t play, and Marysol’s social media shows followers how to combine street style and sportswear at the same time.

5. Humberto Reséndiz: Humberto is a young professional from Villahermosa, Tabasco who, while working as a filmmaker, editor and community manager, has risen to internet stardom thanks to his photos featuring a variety of outfits suitable for various occasions.

Beyond the world of social media influencers, Mexican street style is a significant influence in the country’s fashion scene. Influencers and trendsetters often showcase unique and innovative approaches to clothing, drawing inspiration from their surroundings and heritage.

Now you know where to go if you are looking for Mexican street style recommendations or who to dress if you own a fashion brand and are looking to expand to Mexico!

Let us know what you think about these influencers and who to follow next!

Camila Sánchez Bolaño is a journalist, feminist, bookseller, lecturer, and cultural promoter and is Editor in Chief of Newsweek en Español magazine.