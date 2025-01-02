The coolest bars in Guadalajara’s Colonia Americana

The Colonia Americana in Guadalajara is having a moment.

In 2023, Time Out magazine named Colonia Americana the best neighborhood in the world, and just recently, the Ministry of Tourism recognized Colonia Americana as the city’s first Barrio Mágico (Magical Neighborhood).

I’m very fond of this neighborhood as my mom grew up there in the 1970s when it was exclusively a residential area. Today, many of the 19th century facades house some of the city’s — and even the world’s — best bars, restaurants and a diverse range of nightlife entertainment.

So as a Tapatía native, here is my guide to the Best Bars in Colonia Americana.

Bar Américas

Bar Américas is a classic spot in Guadalajara for electro-music lovers. My friends and I used to go there in our university years when we wanted an alternative to the trendy nightclubs in the city. Unlike many other nightclubs which have disappeared, Bar Américas continues to thrive as a popular spot.

Known for exclusively playing electronic music, Bar Américas is one of the few bars in the area that remains open until 5 am. National and international DJs frequently perform there, and it’s widely recognized as the best club in Guadalajara — probably even in Mexico.

Where? Av. Chapultepec Sur 507.

El Gallo Altanero

Coming in at No. 48 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, El Gallo Altanero is a tribute to the agave culture of Jalisco. The bar’s cocktail menu boasts agave spirits exclusively, combining commercial brands and a large selection of independent producers.

Adapting to seasonal fruits and focusing on regional pairings, the menu changes every two months. Some of its current seasonal drinks include the Negroni No. 14, Mango Viejo and Chabacano Jaibol.

Each month, the bar’s owners invite guest bartenders from Europe, the United States or Latin America to go to Guadalajara and take over the bar.

Where? Calle Marsella 126

Matilde Mi Amor

Despite only having four years under its belt, Matilde Mi Amor has become a favorite spot amongst Tapatíos. Its casual dining menu features Mexican spirits, fine cocktails, tapas and pizzas.

The bar’s interiors are designed with lively green tones, evoking a tropical ambience. Additionally, its terrace offers panoramic views and is pet friendly.

Old favorites include the “Amiga Date Cuenta” cocktail and the signature “Matilde Mi Amor.”

Where? Calle Colonias 221.

Farmacia Rita Pérez

Another entry in the World’s 50 Best Bars Discovery list, Farmacia Rita Pérez is a metaphor for overcoming a sickness after buying medicine at a pharmacy. As a nod to the bar’s name, its cocktail menu highlights the region’s agave spirits using various traditional herbs and spices that have been historically used medicinally.

The 50 Best described it as “the perfect place to drink as a local.” In the afternoon, the bar’s pace is easy and relaxed. At nightfall, the pace quickens at the beat of everything from cumbia to norteño to Queen.

The food menu includes aguachile in the afternoon and tacos at night.

Where? Calle Colonias, 79.

Pare de Sufrir

A bar that promises to stop suffering — what more of an invitation do you need to stop by? Its full name is “Pare de Sufrir… Tome Mezcal,” or “Stop Suffering… Drink Mezcal,” which probably needs no further explanation.

Pare de Sufrir has won itself a place in the heart of Guadalajarans due to its wide selection of agave spirits and other traditional Mexican drinks. More than a bar, it describes itself as a “cultural center for music, mezcal and drinks.”

The bar’s interiors are bright with murals, string lights, and a live DJ catering to every taste.

Where? Calle Argentina 66

De La O Cantina

This is yet another entry on the World’s 50 Best Bars Discovery list. The fact that this keeps happening should probably be an indicator of the quality of nightlife in Colonia Americana.

With a white brick wall decorated with framed images of the Mexican revolution, De la O Cantina draws inspiration from Mexico’s traditional cantinas, serving cocktails made up from traditional drinks like tepache, a fermented pineapple drink, and pulque, fermented sap from the agave plant which was a popular pre-Hispanic alcoholic beverage.

The bar’s namesake is Mexican revolutionary Genovevo de la O, to whom a section of the cocktail menu is devoted.

Besides drinks, the place offers a small selection of food too.

Where? Calle Argentina 70.

El Habanero Negro

Offering a tropical vibe year-round inspired by Yucatán Península, El Habanero Negro is more than just a bar. With a food menu that includes small plates — of tacos of cochinita pibil, plátano, pepita hummus and pork belly — this place satisfies those craving a light meal paired with good drinks.

Its drink menu includes original drinks like the chejuino, which combines tejuino – a traditional drink in Jalisco made of fermented corn – and beer (also dubbed chela), gin tonics and carajillos. But the house’s staple is the fruity Bagaloo cocktail.

Where? Calle Manuel López Cotilla 1228A.

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.