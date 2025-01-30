What’s on in Oaxaca in February?

February is a beautiful time to visit Oaxaca. Warm in the day but cool at night. Perfect for exploring the city before getting cozy in a bar in the evening. If you decide to come for Valentine’s day the city definitely leans into decorating for the romantic holiday, with flowers and hearts everywhere. A chocolate tasting or workshop is a fun way to enjoy this day with your favorite person.

Mole fair in Mitla

One of the top things people visit Oaxaca for is the mole. February starts with a fair of seven moles in the beautiful town of San Pablo Villa de Mitla, about an hour drive from Oaxaca city. You can take a bus or shared tax from next to the baseball stadium, or one of the many tour companies can arrange a visit. This event will celebrate the gastronomic and cultural wealth of the region to enjoy the colors, aroma and flavors of the mole. You will be able to find chocolate, chocoatole and the seven different types of mole. This will be part of a broader fair in Mitla that will include music dancing.

Dates: Feb. 1 and 2, 9 to 6 p.m.

Location: San Pablo Villa de Mitla

Tickets: Free entry

Human Toys at Justa Rufina

Back in the city center, start the month with a night out and see Human Toys play in Oaxaca. They offer a sexy, subversive punk rock experience. Justa Rufina Fonda Bar, playing host, is a great place to get your dance on! They also have great food and cocktails.

Date: Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.

Location: Justa Rufina Fonda Bar, Ignacio Allende, Centro

Tickets: Available at Songkick

Lucha libre at the Auditorio Guelaguetza

This month sees a major face-off for Oaxacan Lucha Libre, with Alberto El Patron and L.A Park taking on Psycho Clown and Pagano. Lucha Libre translates as “free fight,” and is a Mexican style of professional wrestling characterized by high-flying maneuvers. Fighters often wear masks to hide their identity in and out of the ring. In Oaxaca, the regular events are usually in a small arena on the outskirts of the city. However, on Feb. 2, this bout will take place in the Guelaguetza stadium.

When: Feb 2. at 6 p.m.

Where: Auditorio Guelaguetza

Tickets: Starting at 330 pesos

15th International Organ and Early Music Festival

A unique opportunity to hear organ music and to experience Oaxaca off the tourist track with eight concerts on eight Oaxaca historic organs. Concerts will be delivered by by renowned organists Luca Scandali (Italy), James O’Donnell (UK) and José Suárez with Horacio Franco (Mexico City) on the recorder, as well as Cicely Winter, with Valentín Hernández (Oaxaca) on percussion.

Date: Feb. 5 to 10

Location: Various locations

Tickets: Organ Festival Press release

Super Bowl LIX

Watch the Super Bowl with a mezcal. This venue is usually one recommended to visit to sip Oaxaca’s most famous spirit, in an environment where they can talk you through the process. On Feb. 9 it will also be the spot to catch up with football fans and catch the sports most anticipated event. Who will take the win: Eagles or Chiefs?

Date: Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Bar El Gallo, inside the Centro Cultural del Mezcal, Calle Hidalgo 912

Tickets: Reservations can be made over the phone at 951 579 1726

“Romeo and Juliet” at La Mancha

Staying with a romantic theme, you can go and see a rendition of Romeo and Juliet. Based in Oaxaca 1828, the fight between the Liberals and Conservatives stains the streets of the city. Two young lovers refuse to accept that their love is prevented by belonging to opposing sides, but will they manage to stay together this time?

Dates: Feb. 15 and 22 at 4 p.m.

Location: Centro Cultural La Mancha, Murguia 507, Centro

Tickets: 200 pesos, available calling 971 137 5354 and 951 123 0069.

Oaxaca Food & Wine Festival

After 15 years of producing an award-winning Key West Food & Wine Festival in Key West the team are bringing the event to Oaxaca. “Known as the gastronomic center of Mexico, Oaxaca is simply the perfect place for food lovers to gather.”

Dates: Feb. 20 to 23

Location: Various locations in Oaxaca City

Tickets: On sale through Feb. 10 at oaxacafoodandwinefestival.com

Unconventional Pet Fair

Visit the 3rd Annual Unconventional Pet Fair at the University of Oaxaca. As well as the iconic Ambystoma mexicanum — better known as the axolotl — there will also be an exhibition of reptiles and small mammals such as pygmy hedgehogs.

Date: Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Facultad de Medicina Veterinaria y Zootecnia UABJO, Avenida Universidad S/N, Ex Hacienda Cinco Señores

Tickets: Free entry

Zipolite Nudist Festival

February is a great time to get down to the coast of Oaxaca. To get fully immersed, join Zipolite’s 10th annual nudist festival. The celebrations will start with a calenda, and tour the main street of Zipolite. During the festival you can go see whales, get body painted and take part in a volleyball competition.

Date: Jan. 31 through Feb. 2

Location: Various Venues: Hotel Nude Beach, Shambala Beach, Hotel el Paraiso Beach, Cobblestone, Hotel Posada México Beach, Hotel Alquimista Beach

Tickets: Most activities are free. Contact workshop leaders for paid activities.

Pauli Pocket on Mazunte beach



After spending a few days celebrating nudism, head for a dance as German DJ Pauli Pocket plays house and techno on the Oaxaca coast’s Mazunte beach. Mazunte is a firm favorite of hippies and travelling partygoers. It’s a chiller vibe than Puerto Escondido, but people get into the swing of things from the early afternoon.

Date: Feb. 2

Location: Mazunte Beach

Tickets: Details at Songkick

Anna Bruce is an award-winning British photojournalist based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just some of the media outlets she has worked with include Vice, The Financial Times, Time Out, Huffington Post, The Times of London, the BBC and Sony TV. Find out more about her work at her website or visit her on social media on Instagram or on Facebook.