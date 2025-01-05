What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in January?

New Year’s Eve is the ultimate party in Puerto Vallarta. But even after the calendar shifts and the confetti clears, PV is still buzzing with plenty to do throughout the month of January.

For those in the know, the real star of the month is Bear Week, an annual celebration of inclusivity, parties and fun that roars into town at the end of the month. But before the bears descend, the lively city offers a smorgasbord of events that keep locals and visitors entertained all month. From chocolate workshops to Broadway-style cabarets, here’s your insider’s guide to everything happening this January in PV.

January 4

Kick off the year with some hands-on indulgence at the Bean to Bar Workshop at the ChocoMuseo. This isn’t your average chocolate factory tour: this interactive class lets you dive into the alchemy of cacao, creating your own chocolate bar and sipping on Mexican chocolate drinks.

For those looking to spice things up with a little sass, head to Hedda Lettuce’s World Famous Bingo at La Catrina Cantina. This Saturday afternoon extravaganza combines campy humor, unlimited bingo games for just 300 pesos and a generous dash of philanthropy, as part of the proceeds go to RISE Puerto Vallarta. Expect laughs, a lively crowd and double entendres.

If you’re feeling artsy, swing by the Museo de Arte VallARTa for First Saturdays at the Museo. Free entry, local wine and beer for sale and a chance to soak in Puerto Vallarta’s creative scene — it’s a fun evening all around.

January 5

Sunday in PV means one thing: Sunday Funday with Karma La Perra at La Catrina Cantina. Think drag performances, sultry strippers and a live saxophone show. Pair the entertainment with their infamous Taco Burger, and you’ve got a party that buzzes into Monday.

For those with a flair for Broadway, Evita Loca’s Broadway Bender at The Palm Cabaret is the must-see show of the evening. This queen’s powerhouse vocals and pitch-perfect impersonations of Broadway’s leading ladies will have you belting along and wishing for an encore.

January 7

Tuesdays take on a mystical twist at Tarot and Tea in the Living Room Bookstore. Whether you’re searching for clarity, curious about your future or just need a cozy spot to sip tea while chatting about fate, this is the perfect midweek escape.

January 10-11

To Adele: The Tribute at Teatro Vallarta promises an evening of goosebumps and sing-alongs. Gloria Fiona channels the British queen of ballads with breathtaking vocals and an 11-piece band. From the intimate vibe of “Someone Like You” to the powerhouse anthem “Rolling in the Deep,” it’s a night Adele fans won’t want to miss.

The next day, immerse yourself in the Festival of Cacao and Vanilla at the Botanical Gardens. Sample artisanal chocolates and vanilla-infused treats, watch cooking demonstrations and enjoy live music amid lush greenery.

Also on Jan. 11, dance your way into the evening with Free Salsa Lessons at La Catrina Cantina. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or have two left feet, this lively class is the perfect way to add some Latin flair to your night.

January 14-15

Comedic dynamo Gouda Gabor takes center stage at Nacho Daddy for Come Blow Your Horn, an open mic night brimming with laughter and surprises. Whether you’re a performer or just in it for the fun, it’s a Vallarta spectacle not to be missed.

On the 15, settle in for a deep dive into Puerto Vallarta life at the Orientation to Vallarta Life hosted by the International Friendship Club. Led by Madeline Milne and special guests, this interactive session covers everything from real estate and visas to dining and, yes, Botox. It’s a crash course in becoming a local insider.

Looking to brush up on your Spanish? Join the Basic Spanish Classes at the American English Tree in Zona Romántica. With sessions focused on conversation, pronunciation and cultural tips, these classes are perfect for anyone wanting to connect with locals and explore PV on a deeper level. Bonus points: the air-conditioned classroom is a refreshing escape from the afternoon heat. Meet new people, learn useful phrases and gain insider knowledge about Vallarta’s culture.

January 22

One of Versalles’ favorite watering holes, The Office, hosts Complimentary Wine Tasting on January 22. Come sample the best house wines while indulging in 2-for-1 deals and discounted bottles. Pair your vino with a charcuterie board.

January 28-February 3

The grand finale of January is, of course, Bear Week. This weeklong extravaganza attracts visitors from around the globe for a series of events, parties and celebrations that embrace inclusivity and joy. From beachside gatherings to late-night dance parties, the city transforms into a buzzy, burly hub of camaraderie and costumes. If you’re in PV at the end of the month, Bear Week is a can’t-miss, mostly because you literally can’t miss it. The celebrations will be everywhere in Zona Romantica.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com