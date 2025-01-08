What’s on in San Miguel de Allende in January?

After December’s whirlwind of festivities, you might think San Miguel de Allende would take a breather, but that’s just not our style. In this town, we love going out both for the walk itself, with its charming cobblestone challenges, and the joy of running into friends. After the lively chaos, San Miguel de Allende offers the perfect opportunity to settle down and dive into deep thoughts. Here’s a look at the events that will spark curiosity and fuel meaningful conversations in January!

Heart to Heart Charity Bazaar

Kick off the new year with a shopping spree that gives back! Explore rooms packed with new merchandise at the Heart to Heart Charity Bazaar, benefiting Patronato Pro Niños. Whether you’re looking for clothing, home decor, small appliances or sporting goods, you’ll find incredible deals and hidden treasures. Best of all, every penny raised supports vital medical, dental and psychological care for the children of San Miguel de Allende who need it most.

Date: Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Reforma 75C, Second Floor, Fraccionamiento Ignacio Ramirez

Cost: Free entry

A Conversation with Margaret Atwood and Martin Fletcher

San Miguel de Allende is rolling out the red carpet to honor Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with the San Miguel Award for Literary Excellence. This special event, “From Fiction to Reality: Has Our Dystopian Future Arrived?”, features Atwood in conversation with award-winning journalist Martin Fletcher. Together they will explore the intersection of dystopian fiction and our rapidly changing world.

This bilingual evening kicks off with a wine and cheese reception, followed by the award presentation, a dynamic conversation and a Q&A session. Best of all, this event is a fundraiser for the San Miguel Writers’ Conference 20th Anniversary Student Scholarship Program, making it an evening where inspiration meets impact.

Date: Jan 12, 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: Foro El Obraje, Calzada de la Presa 50, Centro

Cost: Tickets start at US $45

Class on generative Artificial Intelligence

Explore the fascinating world of generative AI with Michael Werner, a teacher of computer science for 30 years at Wentworth Institute of Technology. This interactive class dives into cutting-edge AI tools like ChatGPT, Bard, DALL-E and Stable Diffusion. Learn how these technologies are reshaping creativity, from writing essays and composing music to producing professional-looking art, all while raising questions about authenticity, attribution and the future of human creativity.

Through hands-on experimentation and lively discussions, you’ll gain insights into how AI generators work and their implications for art, education, and society. The course encourages students to try out tools on their own and share their experiences in class.

Date: Jan. 21, 23 and 24 from 1-3 p.m.

Location: Instituto Allende

Cost: 400 pesos

Mexico News Daily’s CEO talks Sheinbaum

Dive into the complexities of Mexico’s leadership with “Global Relations in 2025: A Speakers Series.” Travis Bembenek, CEO of Mexico News Daily, will lead “Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum: A Case Study in Leadership,” an insightful discussion at the Teatro Santa Ana on thechallenges and opportunities Mexico’s new president faces. Bembenek will examine critical decisions shaping Mexico’s environmental, economic, social and political landscape. This talk will be presented in English. Tickets are 280 pesos with a 10 percent discount when paying in cash.

Date: Jan. 23, 4 p.m.

Location: Teatro Santa Ana. Relox 50A, Biblioteca.

Cost: 280 pesos

Yale’s Whiffenpoofs at Templo de la Tercera Orden

On a frosty January night more than a century ago, five singers from the Yale Glee Club gathered at Mory’s Temple Bar in New Haven, Connecticut, starting a musical legacy that thrives to this day. Now, the renowned Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest collegiate a cappella group, are bringing their timeless charm to San Miguel de Allende.

At 6 p.m., the Whiffs will perform at the Templo de la Tercera Orden, showcasing a dynamic repertoire of timeless classics and modern arrangements spanning various musical genres. This unique concert will also support a meaningful cause: raising funds for Chorale San Miguel’s historic 1875 Johnson and Sons pipe organ. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an extraordinary performance while contributing to the preservation of San Miguel’s musical heritage.

Date: Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

Location: Templo de la Tercera Orden

Cost: Tickets start at US $16