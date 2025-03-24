What’s on in CDMX in April?

Spring has sprung in Mexico City, and along with the cheerful season comes a vibrant array of cultural events and entertainment options. This April sees a resurgence of festivals celebrating everything from flowers to vegan tacos, world-class musical performances to thought-provoking art exhibitions and sacred traditions sure to pique a variety of interests and satisfy all budgets.

Explore a curated selection of the city’s most exciting happenings, and plan your perfect April adventure in one of the world’s most dynamic cultural capitals.

Polanco Flower and Garden Festival

If you’re a flower fanatic, Polanco’s ninth annual Flower and Garden Festival is sure to delight your senses. Dive into a world of delicate blooms and fragrant blossoms, where photo ops and garden inspiration await at every corner. In April, the storefronts on Avenida Presidente Masaryk mark the beginning of spring by showcasing bright installations and floral archways driven this year by the futuristic themes of imagination and hope.

Dates: April 3 – 6

Location: Parque América, Horacio, Polanco III Sección, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Admission is free

Vegan Taco Festival

Vegans just wanna have fun, and what better way to celebrate your lifestyle and Mexican cuisine than by gorging on too many vegan tacos? Head to the Historic Center with a big appetite for this year’s Vegan Taco Festival.

Organized by Bazar Vegano y Artesanal, the event offers a weekend of delicious plant-based Mexican delights. Attendees can fill up tacos al pastor al vegetariáno from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the fest.

Dates: April 4 – 6

Location: Historic Center

Cost: Admission is free

Polanco Jazz Festival

The Polanco Jazz Festival promises a groovy experience with its blend of jazz, funk, soul and R&B. Enjoy performances by renowned artists from all over the world, like renowned New York musician Marcos Varela, and Suset, a prodigious voice in Mexican jazz. Luise Phelan & Friends will also take the stage, bringing their unique blend of Irish and Mexican influences.

The festival culminates with Jazz Extravaganza The Show, an epic fusion of genres that will leave you speechless. The festival offers a unique blend of music, food and art, creating a vibrant atmosphere that will keep you entertained throughout the day.

Dates: April 5 – 6

Location: Teatro Ángela Peralta, Parque Lincoln Polanco

Cost: Tickets start at MX$500

Lady Gaga CDMX tour dates

The princess of pop is back in Mexico City! Lady Gaga is known for her energetic performances, elaborate costumes and engaging stage presence, so don’t miss your opportunity to see this global superstar live. With her unique blend of music and artistry, Lady Gaga’s concert is an event not to be missed.

Grab your girlfriends for a night out, singing along to chart-topping hits. Tickets are limited, so purchases should be made as soon as possible.

Dates: April 26 and 27

Location: Estadio GNP Seguros

Cost: Tickets start at MX$988

‘The Lion King’ Musical makes Mexico debut

Take a magical trip to Africa without stepping foot on an airplane. Disney’s Broadway musical “The Lion King” has finally made its way to Mexico. A treat for all ages, the show has been applauded for its captivating visuals and memorable musical score.

Local actors will bring Simba’s story to life in incredible costumes and sets that make viewers feel like they’re actually on the African savannah. With its timeless themes and spectacular production, “The Lion King” is an experience that will leave you in awe.

Dates: Various through April

Location: Teatro Telcel

Cost: Tickets range from 1,320 to 3,538 pesos

Expo Amazônia

The Anthropology Museum is always a good idea, but even more so now that photographer Sebastião Salgado’s captivating Amazônia exhibition is up and running. Admire 230 photographs he captured over seven years and 58 expeditions to the Amazon rainforest. This is the best way to immerse yourself in the rich biodiversity, Indigenous communities and remote Amazon landscapes without actually going there. Accompanied by authentic jungle sounds, the experience includes an Amazônia Touch section with tactile photos for visually impaired visitors.

Dates: Month of April

Location: Museo Nacional de Antropología

Cost: Admission is free

Art exhibit celebrates Mexican quotidian identity

For a colorful, one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates Mexican daily life through art, check out Caya Ponce’s “Entre Hilos y Granos” (Between Threads and Grains) exhibit at the Museum of Popular Art. Admire the 22 intricate glass sculptures on display, each depicting their own culturally significant items, such as maize, rebozos (traditional Mexican shawls), market bags and other staples of Mexican identity.

Each piece reflects the beauty of ordinary objects and their profound connection to the country’s heritage. This exhibit is perfect for art lovers and anyone interested in exploring Mexico’s cultural roots through innovative artistic expression.

Dates: through April 27

Location: Museo de Arte Popular (MAP)

Cost: General admission is 60 pesos per person (free admission on Sundays)

‘Serial Killers’ exhibit stops in Mexico City

Ever wondered what Ted Bundy was doing all day in preparation for his favorite pastime? After its successful debut in Florence, the “Serial Killers” exhibit — which bills itself as the largest collection of artifacts belonging to serial killers worldwide — has arrived in Mexico City. The gruesome but fascinating experience explores criminology and the profiles of 18 infamous serial killers, from Charles Manson to Ed Gein.

As part of the exhibit, visitors engage with sensory displays and immersive virtual reality experiences and learn about historical insights and modern forensic techniques.

Dates: month of April

Location: Palacio de la Autonomía

Cost: General admission costs 150 pesos per person (free for seniors, for those with disabilities and for children under six years of age)

Los Hermanos Gutiérrez live at Teatro Metropolitan

Brothers Alejandro and Estevan, better known as Los Hermanos Gutiérrez, have captivated audiences worldwide with their mesmerizing instrumental music blending Latin rhythms with global influences. Their sound combines electric guitar, lap steel, and percussion, and reflects their heritage from an Ecuadorian mother and Swiss father. Despite their Swiss origins, Mexico holds a special place in their artistic journey, inspiring their popular album “Hijos del Sol.” In April, they perform for one night only, and tickets are limited!

Dates: April 16

Location: Teatro Metropolitan

Cost: Tickets start at 610 pesos per person

Iztapalapa’s annual Holy Week passion play

Experience Mexico City’s most profound Holy Week tradition, running since 1843. This spectacular reenactment draws millions to witness the dramatic portrayal of Jesus’ final days as they unfold across Iztapalapa’s historic streets. Hundreds of local performers train all year for Palm Sunday’s procession through eight neighborhoods, showcasing the Last Supper and Judas’ betrayal, and to be selected to play Jesus or Mary is considered a high honor.

The highlight comes during Good Friday’s monumental Via Crucis, a solemn 10-kilometer journey culminating at the sacred Cerro de la Estrella — in Iztapalapa’s center — for the crucifixion, before concluding with Sunday’s joyful resurrection celebration.

Dates: Key performances on April 13, 17, 18, 20

Location: Cuitláhuac Plaza, Iztapalapa

Cost: Admission is free

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.