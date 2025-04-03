What’s on in Guadalajara and around Lake Chapala in April?

April in Guadalajara and Chapala is loaded with musical events. From rock concerts to Mexican regional music shows and a beer festival featuring local bands, April promises an exciting agenda for music lovers. But there’s more than just concerts. This month, Guadalajara will host Mexico’s largest technology event, as well as two events that celebrate Japanese and anime culture.

Let’s dive in to see the exciting events that await you in Guadalajara and around Lake Chapala this April.

John Digweed at Bar Américas

Bar Américas in the Colonia Americana — named the world’s coolest neighborhood by Time Out magazine in 2022 — will host English musician John Digweed on April 3. Digweed’s sound is almost exclusively electronic, combining various styles of club, dance progressive house and trance. He has frequently ranked as one of the world’s greatest DJs by a variety of publications, including Resident Advisor and DJ Mag.

Date: April 3 at 11 p.m.

Location: Bar Américas, Av. Chapultepec Sur 507, Col. Americana.

Cost: 400 pesos

Garbage at Teatro Estudio Cavaret

Fancy a rock concert? Then you can’t miss the chance to see Garbage, one of the legendary bands of alternative rock. The group, made up of Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker, has been around since the 1990s, with a musical approach that fuses rock, electronica and alternative pop. Expect to hear hits like “Only Happy When It Rains,” “Stupid Girl” and “I Think I’m Paranoid.”

Date: April 4

Location: Teatro Estudio Cavaret, Ave. Parres Arias y Periferico Nucleo Calle 2, Industrial los Belenes, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 950 pesos

Otaku Fest Guadalajara

Otaku Fest, a festival that celebrates anime, manga, K-pop and Japanese culture, is back in Guadalajara. The event will see everything from screenings to exhibitions, video game tournaments, professional K-pop tournaments and lookalike contests. It will also host two special guests: Gerardo Reyero and Alan Velázquez, who have provided voices for various anime characters, including western characters like Hellboy and Han Solo.

Date: April 4 and 5

Location: Salón La Cúpula, Silvestre Revueltas 1080, Col. Centro, Guadalajara

Cost: Starting at 120 pesos

“Howl’s Moving Castle” symphony concert

Fans of animation will be excited to know that Studio Ghibli’s 2004 classic “Howl’s Moving Castle” will be screened with a live orchestra in Guadalajara. With music composed by Joe Hisaishi and performed live by an orchestra, Hayao Miyazaki’s film promises an enchanting experience for kids and adults alike.

Date: April 5

Location: Teatro Diana, Av. 16 de Septiembre 710, Mexicaltzingo, Guadalajara

Cost: Starting at 550 pesos

Guadalajara Beer Festival

Calling all brew lovers: the Guadalajara Beer Festival is back for its fifth edition. This year, the event will feature 50 craft breweries from across Mexico presenting over 200 labels and pairings. A gastronomic area will see food stalls from different restaurants, offering everything from burgers to traditional esquites. Three stages will see live performances by local bands, as well as stand-up comedians.

Date: April 5 from 1 to 11 p.m., April 6 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Location: Parque Ávila Camacho, Av. Manuel Ávila Camacho S/N, Lomas del Country, Guadalajara

Cost: Starting at 320 pesos

Tribute to Luis Miguel

The world-famous Candlelight concert musicians will perform classical versions of songs made famous by Luis Miguel, one of Mexico’s best-known stars around the world. With an ensemble made up of violins, viola and cello. From romantic ballads like “La Incondicional,” and “Hasta Que Me Olvides,” to pop singles like “Cuando Calienta El Sol” and “Ahora Te Puedes Marchar,” attendees will enjoy an hour of music by candlelight.

Date: April 18 at 9 p.m.

Location: Consuelo Velazquez Room – PALCCO, Av. Central Guillermo Gonzalez Camarena 375, Col. Poniente, Guadalajara

Cost: Starting at 349 pesos

Go to an art market on the Chapala Riviera

Organized by Artists of Lake Chapala, the Art Market takes place on select Saturdays in a picturesque setting on the Chapala Ribera. In April, the market highlights the work of Ricardo Sánchez Corona, known for his watercolor technique that captures the essence of Mexico. The art market draws everyone from art collectors to enthusiasts, and this month’s edition will be the last until September of this year.

Date: April 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Garden of Dreams Boutique Hotel, Constitución 105, Ajijic.

Cost: Free

Mexico’s largest technology and innovation event

Talent Land, an event that brings together leaders in technology, creativity and entrepreneurship, is back in Guadalajara for its eighth edition. This year, the event will open its doors to a higher age group — primarily millennials between 28 and 40 years old — who need to update their skills. Keynote speakers include technology entrepreneur Oso Trava, Shark Tank’s Mexico Investor Marcus Dantus and founder of MoureDev Brais Moure, among others.

Date: April 21-24

Location: Expo Guadalajara. Av. Mariano Otero #1499 Col. Verde Valle, Guadalajara.

Cost: Available tickets start at 7,890 pesos

Grupo Intocable at Arena Guadalajara

The iconic norteño musical group Grupo Intocable will perform live in Guadalajara as part of their 30th anniversary tour. The Texas-based Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning group fuses norteño sounds with rock, pop, polka, cumbia and folk. Performing hits like “¿Y todo para qué?”, “Fuerte No soy” and “Eres mi droga,” this concert promises to deliver an authentic regional Mexican music experience.

Date: April 26 at 9 p.m.

Location: Arena Guadalajara. Periférico. Nte. Ricardo Flores Magón Ote. 401, El Verde, Guadalajara

Cost: Starting at 690 pesos

Retreat Day in Ajijic

If you’re looking to unwind and relax, the Limitless in Power & in Peace retreat awaits you in Ajijic. Through meditation and inquiry practices, Miranda Macpherson promises a “journey into a new depth of peace and spiritual potency.” As an interfaith minister, spiritual teacher and author, Macpherson will teach attendees to live beyond the “constraints of ego agitation.”

Date: April 11 and 12

Location: Namaste Village, Angel Flores 5, Ajijic

Cost: 1,000 pesos cash at the door.