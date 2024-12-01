What’s on in Guadalajara and Chapala in December?

December is here, and with it, various events to celebrate one of the most anticipated seasons of the year.

But not everything is Christmas-themed in December’s calendar. From the largest book fair in the Hispanic world to sporting events and a classical music concert, here are the best things to do in December in Guadalajara and the surrounding areas.

Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL Guadalajara)

Founded 38 years ago, FIL Guadalajara is the largest literary event in the Hispanic world. Welcoming professionals in the publishing industry as well as the general public, the event features workshops and activities for the whole family.

Attendees will also discover new publications, authors, and trends from around the world. This year’s guest of honor is Spain.

When? Nov. 30 to Dec. 8.

Where? Expo Guadalajara.

Tickets: Here.

If you enjoy baseball, you’ll want to see the Charros de Jalisco in action during the Arco Mexican Pacific League.

While baseball is generally less popular in Mexico than in the United States, the Charros de Jalisco have generated significant interest in their home state and built a large following.

When? Dec. 1; 6, 7 and 8; 13, 14 and 15; 17, 18 and 19; 25, 26 and 27.

Where? Estadio Panamericano Charros de Jalisco

Tickets? Here.

Mexican orchestra director Alondra de la Parra, the first Mexican woman to conduct in New York City, is coming to Guadalajara to showcase her latest production: Gershwin, la Vida en Azul (Gershwin: Life in Blue).

The concert is a homage to U.S. composer George Gershwin, whose compositions spanned popular jazz and classical genres, evoking the musical scene of the 1920s and 1930s in New York and Paris.

When? Dec. 10 and 11.

Where? Sala Plácido Domingo, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas

Tickets? Here.

Christmas Spirit by the Ballet Cámara Jalisco

A new ballet staging from the Ballet Cámara Jalisco will premiere this Christmas season under the direction of Lucy Arce, head of Jalico’s Ballet.

The show, dubbed El Espíritu de Navidad (Christmas Spirit), tells the story of a boy who, guided by the Snow Fairy, rediscovers the joy of Christmas. It features 100 dancers and aims to capture the spirit of the holiday through music and ballet.

When? Dec. 5

Where? Teatro Diana.

Tickets: Here.

The Nutcracker by the Moscow State Ballet

The Moscow State Ballet from Russia is returning to Guadalajara to perform The Nutcracker, a beloved ballet composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

The ballet tells the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a magical nutcracker doll from her godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer, at a Christmas party.

When? Dec. 4

Where? Auditorio Telmex

Tickets: Here.

The fifth edition of Navidalia, a theme park celebrating Christmas, is back in Guadalajara. Featuring a monumental Christmas tree, a nativity set, an ice-skating ring, live music, light shows, and much more, Navidalia offers a Christmas experience for the whole family.

The park is divided into four pavilions that represent a region of the world and its Christmas traditions. The pavilions include the European World, Nordic World, Mexican Posada, and Middle Eastern World.

When? From Dec. 6-28.

Where? Parque Ávila Camacho

Tickets: Here.

The Run Santa Run race is back in Guadalajara, featuring 1, 5, and 10 kilometer options.

The event promises surprises along the route, including Christmas decorations, artificial snow, and a meet-and-greet area with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Participants are expected to run wearing a Christmas-themed disguise. Santa Claus Kits for adults will be sold at 380 pesos, while Elf Kits for kids younger than 12 years of age, will be sold at 330 pesos.

When? Dec. 8

Where? Polideportivo Metropolitano

Deadline to register: Dec. 5 here.

The Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the last concert of its third season at Degollado Theater in Guadalajara’s Historic Center, featuring music by Obermüller, Mendelssohn and Schumann

The Orchestra is currently directed by Spanish Director José Luis Castillo.

When? Dec. 1

Where? Teatro Degollado

Tickets: Here.

Sonidos del Lago

Picture a musical concert next to a lake, featuring relaxing rhythms by national and international artists. That’s Sonidos del Lago (Sounds from the Lake), a festival that invites attendees to connect with themselves and nature.

The event can only host 300 guests, so make sure to buy your tickets soon before they’re sold out. Snacks, drinks, and cacao are also available at the venue.

When? Dec. 5.

Where? Nimue Marina Residence & Hotel Boutique, Chapala.

Tickets: Here.

Barbeque lovers are invited to the Barbeque Festival in Guadalajara, which will feature over 150 exhibitors specializing in grilling. The drink menu will offer a selection of beer, wine, and food pairings.

Besides food and drinks, the event will see live music including mariachi and a kids’ club.

When? Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Where? Centro de la Amistad Internacional

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.