5 authors you can meet at FIL Guadalajara 2024

Every year, thousands of readers gather for the most important literary event in Mexico: the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL). Since 1987, FIL has brought reading closer to children, young people, and adults eager to meet their favorite authors and discover new works in Guadalajara and 2024 looks like it will be no different.

This year, the guest country at the fair is Spain, which means we will see prominent figures from Spanish literature. Additionally, Spanish publishers without regular distribution in Mexico will make their works available for purchase and explore new partnerships with Mexican publishers and distributors.

We highlight five authors you cannot miss during your visit to FIL Guadalajara 2024, which runs from November 30 to December 8:

Irene Vallejo

At the top of this list is one of Spain’s most celebrated literary figures. Irene Vallejo always aspired to be a writer, but her day job was as a philology professor. Just as she was about to set aside her dream of writing, she published Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World, a book that blends academic rigor with a touch of fantasy to tell a fascinating story: the history of books. From the Sumerians to e-books, Papyrus is a must-read for book lovers. Irene has won prestigious international awards, and her work has been translated into more than 40 languages, selling over 1.5 million copies.

You can meet and listen to Irene Vallejo on Saturday, November 30, at 16:00 in the Juan Rulfo Auditorium, first floor, Expo Guadalajara. Later that day, from 17:00 to 20:50, she will be signing books at the Macromódulo de Firmas, Vestíbulo 5, floor -1, Expo Guadalajara.

Dahlia de la Cerda

This isn’t the first time that we’ve discussed the literary phenomenon that is Dahlia de la Cerda. Originally from Aguascalientes, this author has shaken up Mexican literature by challenging its traditional norms and exposing the stark realities of life in the country. Her latest book, Medea me cantó un corrido, portrays diverse women navigating complex, violent lives often dictated by forces beyond their control. Translated into more than eight languages, Dahlia’s work continues to resonate widely.

You can meet Dahlia on Saturday, December 7, at 16:30 in Salón 3, ground floor, Expo Guadalajara. She will also participate in the presentation of Chismecito literario vol. 2 by Mexican writer and influencer Magali T. Ortega, known as @nenamounstro, on Friday, December 6, at 20:00 in Salón de Profesionales, Área Internacional, Expo Guadalajara.

Nathan Hill

American author Nathan Hill, best known for his bestselling novel The Nix, will attend FIL Guadalajara to present his book Wellness. The book explores modern relationships, polyamory, algorithm-driven societies, alternative therapies, and the illusion of well-being. Wellness recently featured in Oprah’s Book Club and has earned Nathan Hill interviews with major American media personalities.

You can meet Nathan Hill on Friday, December 6, at 11:00 in Hall A, International Area, Expo Guadalajara.

Jorge Ramos

Jorge Ramos is one of the most iconic faces of Latino journalism. The renowned Mexican-American journalist and author will present his latest book, Así veo las cosas: Lo que nunca te conté, which delves into his personal and professional life — from his teenage dreams to his television career. Listening to him speak is a treat, as his eloquence and insight make every word resonate.

You can hear and meet Jorge Ramos on Friday, December 6, at 17:00 in Hall 6, ground floor, Expo Guadalajara. His book signing will follow at 18:00 in the Book Signing Module, International Area, Expo Guadalajara.

Jennifer Clement

Jennifer Clement, an extraordinary author who is American by birth but Mexican at heart, has recently released (as we’ve discussed previously) The Promised Party: Frida, Basquiat, and Me. In this memoir, she reflects on her childhood in Mexico, her early adulthood in New York, and her profound desire to return to live in Mexico, a country rich in cultural vibrancy. Jennifer has captivated readers in Mexico since her acclaimed book Widow Basquiat.

You can hear Jennifer Clement on Monday, December 2, at 17:00 in Hall 2, ground floor, Expo Guadalajara.

FIL Prizes

Each year, FIL Guadalajara awards prestigious literary prizes. One of these is the Sor Juana Prize, which honors the literary achievements of women in the Hispanic world. This year, the prize will be awarded to Argentine author Gabriela Cabezón Cámara for her book Las aventuras de la China Iron (The Adventures of China Iron), recognized by The New York Times and El País as one of the best books of the year.

Another major honor is the FIL Literature Prize, which comes with an award of $150,000. This year, it will be presented to Mozambican author Mia Couto in recognition of his outstanding contributions to literature in any genre.

Camila Sánchez Bolaño is a journalist, feminist, bookseller, lecturer, and cultural promoter and is the former Editor in Chief of Newsweek en Español magazine.