What’s on in Guadalajara in February?

Linkin Park in Guadalajara this February
Mike Shinoda and crew are planning a triumphant return to form in Guadalajara next month — amongst other great events. (Linkin Park)

As the excitement of the new year gradually fades away and we enter the second month of 2025 — that was fast! — Guadalajara has a lineup of events to keep things exciting this February. From concerts by international artists to sporting events and an art festival on the Chapala Riviera, residents and visitors can expect plenty of options. 

Here are the best events in the Jalisco capital next month.

Guadalajara Contemporary Art Weekend 

(Gobierno de Jalisco)

If you like contemporary art, don’t miss the Guadalajara Art Weekend. For three days, this festival will bring together galleries, artists, designers and architects interested in design and contemporary art. Participating galleries include Tiro al Blanco, Palma Project Room, Sala Silenciosa and House of Gaga, among others. 

The festival serves as a platform that supports local innovative voices and ideas. It is endorsed by the magazines Architectural Digest, Vogue Mexico and Vogue Latin America, in collaboration with the local Ministry of Culture. 

Dates: Jan. 30 to Feb. 2
Location: Various sites. For the full program, click here
Tickets: Free entry. 

Linkin Park concert

(Ticketmaster)

Rock legends Linkin Park will perform live in Guadalajara as part of their From Zero World Tour, which also includes stops in Mexico City and Monterrey. 

The popular rock band, who first rose to fame in the early 2000s, are returning from a long hiatus following the death of vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. The band’s new world tour will introduce fans to its new (and controversial) vocalist, Emily Armstrong. 

 Dates: Feb. 3 

Location: Stadium 3 de Marzo, Av. Patria. Zapopan.
Tickets: Here. 

Outdoor food and wine festival in one of Guadalajara’s hottest streets

(Festival Andante/Instagram)

For one day, the cobbled Calle São Paulo will transform into a pedestrian walkway for the Andante Festival, a culinary event for the whole family. The street, lined with some of the city’s most popular restaurants, will boast pop-up stalls from local eateries offering a variety of wines and food. 

Expect live music performances, displays of performing arts and an open-air market. 

Dates: Feb. 22 
Location: Calle São Paulo, Col. Providencia
Tickets: Free entry.

Chivas Femienil and Atlas Femenil

(Chivas Femenil/Facebook)

If you enjoy women’s soccer, you’ll have the opportunity to watch the city’s two leading teams compete in Guadalajara this month. 

Chivas Femenil will face off against Atlético San Luis on Feb. 6, followed by a match against Toluca on Feb. 13. Meanwhile, Atlas Femenil will face off Necaxa on Feb. 11.

Dates: Feb. 6, 11 and 13
Location: Estadio Akron (Chivas vs. San Luis) and Estadio Jalisco (Atlas vs. Necaxa)
Tickets: Available at the Chivas Femenil and Atlas Femenil websites 

Homeshake at C3 Stage

(Instagram)

After the resounding success of his first visit to Guadalajara in 2022, Canadian Peter Sagar, better known as Homeshake, returns for another live performance. The Montreal-based artist creates laid-back and minimalist R&B pop music. Homeshake is known for pairing falsetto vocals with synth-heavy pop arrangements that show the influence of smooth R&B from the 80s. 

Dates: Feb. 7
Location: C3 Stage, Ave. Ignacio L Vallarta 1488, Col. Americana
Tickets: 630 pesos

Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS)

(UTS Guadalajara)

Created by Serena Williams’ trainer Patrick Mouratoglou, UTS Guadalajara will gather some of the best tennis players in the world to compete for a US $1.4 million prize. 

This tournament introduces an innovative format designed to make the matches more dynamic with interactions between players and fans. Guadalajara is the tournament’s first stop in its Latin American tour. Expect to see players like Nick Kyrgios, ranked 13 in the world, and sixth placed Casper Ruud. 

Dates: Feb. 14 to 16
Location: Centro Panamericano de Tenis de Zapopan, Av. Ecónomos, La Estancia. Zapopan.
Tickets: Tickets start at 4185 pesos

Half Marathon Guadalajara Electrolit

(Comude Guadalajara)

Runners in Guadalajara rejoice! The city’s anticipated half marathon is back for another edition. Endorsed by World Athletics, the Mexican Federation of Athletics Associations (FMAA) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, this race carries the World Athletics Label distinction. Its 2024 edition saw over 20,000 participants.

The 21-kilometer route will offer a sightseeing route through the main streets of Guadalajara, such as Vallarta Avenue, Niños Héroes and Mariano Otero. 

Dates: Feb. 23
Location: Departing from the La Minerva roundabout on Av. Vallarta. 
Registration: 539 pesos

(Here’s a map of the route) 

Art Walk Ribera de Chapala 

(TripAdvisor)

28 artists and 16 local art studios will showcase their work for two days in the lakeside town of Ajijic, Chapala. Art walkers will have the opportunity to meet artists and discover their work in different locations across Ajijic, including art galleries, restaurants and hotels.  

Dates: Feb. 7 and 8.

Location: Various venues. Click here for the full directory. 

Tickets: Sold at each site

DJ Fiesta Night 

(Eventbrite)

Since 2019, the Fiesta Vibes collective has organized events around the world creating musical rhythms inspired in different cultures. Now, Fiesta Vibes collective is bringing Guadalajara a music festival where Detroit rhythms meet Latin American sounds. The guest DJs will play genres like Latin house, Afro house, dembow, baile funk, guaracha and more.

Dates: Feb. 28
Location: Tlaloc Club, Florida 1887, Prados del Nilo
Tickets: Presale available for 100 pesos

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.

