What’s On in Los Cabos in April?

The biggest seasonal attraction in Los Cabos (literally, since it involves watching whales) ends on April 15. But event-wise, the month still has plenty to offer for locals and visitors, from culinary and cultural to-dos to music concerts and off-road racing.

San José del Cabo Art Walk

As always during the high tourist season, San José del Cabo’s vibrant Art District takes center stage each Thursday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. Residents and visitors alike are invited to stroll its cobblestone streets and peruse the many eclectic fine arts galleries. Nearby bars and restaurants, many of which are excellent, are an added benefit since the event finishes around dinnertime.

Dates: April 3, 10, 17, 24

Location: Gallery District, San José del Cabo

Cost: Free

Mexican spirits class at The Woods Cabo

Golf legend Tiger Woods probably won’t be on hand to teach you the ins and outs of premium Mexican spirits. However, the acclaimed chef of his local restaurant, Larbi Dahrouch, will provide canapés to snack on as you sip top-shelf offerings from iconic domestic liquor brands during this weekly event on the Pacific coast of Cabo San Lucas.

Dates: April 4, 11, 18, 25

Location: Diamante Blvd. Cabo San Lucas

Cost: US $75 per person

Venus’s Voyage: Radiant Rebirth Retreat at Viceroy Los Cabos

The host of this female-friendly holistic wellness retreat will focus on the pillars of identity, intuition, longing and inner peace in service of a transformational experience. Guests can expect luxury, too, given the stunningly designed and situated Viceroy resort in San José del Cabo boasts pampering accommodations and amenities such as spa treatments. Cooking, salsa dancing and yoga classes are also on the itinerary.

Dates: April 7 to 13

Location: Viceroy Los Cabos, Paseo Malecón San José, Zona Hotelera, San José del Cabo

Cost: Tickets start at 5,695 pesos

Chefs x Los Cabos

There aren’t many occasions for visitors to sample gastronomic offerings from two dozen of the best chefs in Los Cabos, but this special dinner at the gorgeous open-air restaurant and event venue Suelo Sur in San José del Cabo is one of them. The dinner benefits the local Rotary Club.

Dates: April 12

Location: Lote 320, Centro, San José del Cabo

Cost: 2,000 pesos per person

Semana Santa

During Semana Santa, the Catholic Holy Week between Palm Sunday and Easter, many Mexican families travel en masse to beachfront locales on the Atlantic and Pacific Coasts, including Los Cabos. Important things to note about Semana Santa for U.S. and Canadian travelers include the week-long closure of most banks and virtually all government offices, plus increased competition for hotel rooms.

Dates: April 13 to 20

Location: Throughout Mexico

Cost: N/A

DJ Escape 2 Cabo

Whole-Tel, a boutique hotel in Cabo San Lucas, is bringing the beats in April with four days of events featuring visiting DJs pumping techno and house beats. Events range from late-night round table DJ sessions and a DJ takeover at a local club to an Official(ish) 4/20 Celebration. All-inclusive food and drinks are included in the package, as are activity outings like a day at Médano Beach with private cabanas and a catamaran cruise to Land’s End.

Dates: April 17 to 21

Location: Sunset District, Libertad 432, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: 3,500 to 4,800 pesos, depending upon room preference

Easter Dinner at Don Manuel’s at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Hungry for a traditional dinner in Los Cabos to celebrate the Christian holiday? A visit to Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal offers an opportunity to see the longest privately built tunnel in Mexico and enjoy a family-friendly repast in one of the region’s premier dining spots, courtesy of à la carte menu items and seasonal and holiday-specific specials.

Dates: April 20

Location: Camino del Mar 1, Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: Dependent upon the food and drink items ordered

BajaWonderGrass

If you’re a fan of WinterWonderGrass or just appreciate beautiful Baja California Sur beachfront scenery, this multi-day music festival from the same organizers should be highlighted on your calendar. Following a welcoming gathering at Pólvora on the 23rd, the festivities will kick off with Kitchen Dwellers, Lindsay Lou, Pixie & the Partygrass Boys and others at the La Tuna restaurant and beach bar overlooking the Sea of Cortés.

Dates: April 23 to 26

Location: La Tuna, El Sargento, BCS

Cost: US $25 for the welcome gathering, $289 for a three-day pass

NORRA MEXICAN 1000 2021 TECH DAY 2 / Revisión Mecánica Día 2

Watch this video on YouTube

Back when the legendary Baja 1000 was inaugurated in 1967, it was organized not by SCORE, as it is today, but by the National Off-Road Racing Association (NORRA). NORRA returned to action in 2010 when it kicked off the first Mexican 1000, a fun, vintage-style rally race meant to evoke the flavor of the early Baja 1000s. The race starts in Ensenada and finishes in San José del Cabo with a festive after-party and awards ceremony.

Dates: April 24 to May 2

Location: Ensenada to San José del Cabo

Cost: Registration costs US $2,967 to $6,267, depending upon vehicle class

Only 10 days remain in April before activities companies around Los Cabos shutter whale-watching tours until next December. Whale numbers are typically lower by this point of the season, but there are still opportunities to see humpbacks, gray whales, and other massive cetaceans.

Dates: April 1 to 15

Location: Throughout Los Cabos

Cost: Varies according to the tour operator

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.