What’s on in Los Cabos in September

Chris Sands
By Chris Sands
Fireworks in Los Cabos
There's plenty to enjoy in Baja California Sur this month, so don't miss out! (Los Cabos fireworks service)

The most important single September event in Los Cabos, as for every destination in Mexico, is the nation’s Independence Day, celebrations for which start on the evening of Sep. 15, and continue through the official Independence on Sep. 16. Official festivities, along with themed dinners and parties at local restaurants and bars, will provide plenty of fun, as will fishing tournaments like the East Cape’s Wahoo Shoot Out, with its promise of a new Volkswagen Polo to the winner.

Tequila Tasting Experience at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica

A bottle of tequila on top of a bar
(Visit Los Cabos)

Want to learn about the history and production of Mexico’s most iconic spirit, while also being guided through a tasting menu spotlighting some of the finest examples by a Master Tequilero? Then a visit to one of Pueblo Bonito Pacifica’s weekly Wednesday tasting experiences is a must-add to your vacation plans. 

Dates: Sep. 3, 10, 17, 24

Location: Pueblo Bonito Pacífica Golf & Spa Resort, Previo Paraíso Escondido, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: Call the resort for reservations and details (624-142-9696)

Moon Zipping Fire at Wild Canyon

(Visit Los Cabos)

Tequila tasting is also a focus of this weekly activity package from Los Cabos’ premier theme park. But before you get around to dinner and drinks at the Lion’s Den restaurant, first you’ll enjoy unforgettable adventures as night falls. The fun starts with sunset UTV rides through the desert, followed by moonlit ziplining. 

Dates: Sep. 5, 12, 19, 26

Location: Wild Canyon Adventures, El Tule Canyon, La Ruta Escenica, Los Cabos

Cost: US $146 per person

Viva La Plaza

(Los Cabos Guide)

A Sunday evening spotlight (5 to 9 p.m.) for Cabo San Lucas’ historic town square, Plaza Amelia Wilkes, Viva La Plaza has recently returned after a layoff of several years, and is once again welcoming local families and tourists alike to revel in the downtown scene while enjoying art, food, music, and more. 

Dates: Sep. 7, 14, 21, 28

Location: Plaza Amelia Wilkes, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: Free

Independence Day Celebrations in Los Cabos

Fireworks
(Wisconsin Pictures)

The reenactment of Miguel Hidalgo’s famous Grito de Dolores, with its thrice-repeated “Viva Mexico,” is uttered by the president of Los Cabos on Sep. 15 in San José del Cabo’s Plaza Mijares. Fireworks will follow, and will continue on Independence Day itself, along with parades in both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

Dates: Sep. 15 and 16

Location: San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas

Cost: Free

Viva Mexico Party at El Squid Roe

El Squid Roe, Cabo San Lucas nightlife
(El Squid Roe)

The best non-official Independence Day party in Los Cabos is the one thrown by El Squid Roe, a titan of the Cabo San Lucas nightlife scene since 1990. The multi-level nightclub will be lit up with papel picado featuring patriotic colors, with free-flowing drinks from the bar and tasty cuisine from the onsite Billy Kitchen.

Dates: Sep. 15

Location: El Squid Roe, Lazaro Cardenas in Cabo San Lucas

Cost: Three-hour all-you-can-drink prices start at US $103 (although discounted prices may be available here), with a t-shirt and a souvenir giant cup included.

Herencia en un Plato at Viceroy

(Viceroy Los Cabos)

Less a party and more an immersive culinary experience to honor Independence Day, Viceroy’s “Heritage on a Plate” showcases some of the nation’s finest traditional (and historically relevant) recipes during a dinner under the stars, with entertainment courtesy of a live mariachi band. 

Dates: Sep. 15

Location: Viceroy Los Cabos, Paseo Malecón, Zona Hotelera, San José del Cabo

Cost: US $75 per person

East Cape Wahoo Tuna Shoot Out 2025

A family out tuna fishing in Cabo San Lucas
(Fishing Cabo San Lucas)

This single-day shootout promises a quarter of a million dollars in cash and prizes, which go to those who bag the biggest tuna or wahoo. The overall winner, as usual, gets the keys to a brand-new Volkswagen. 

Dates: Sep. 20

Location: Hotel Palmas de Cortez in Los Barriles, on the East Cape of Los Cabos

Cost: US $600 per team

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.

