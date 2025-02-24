What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in March

Puerto Vallarta is turning up the heat this March with a lineup of can’t-miss events that range from ballet to cacao celebrations and a festival dedicated to the art of the perfect Michelada. Whether you’re here for the culture, the cocktails, or a little cardio (looking at you, marathon runners), there’s something for every kind of traveler in PV this month.

Here’s your guide to the best events happening in Puerto Vallarta in March 2025.

Mari El Russian State Ballet: Romeo & Juliet

Romeo and Juliet by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia

Watch this video on YouTube

Shakespeare’s most famous love story gets a stunning ballet treatment courtesy of the Russian State Ballet Mari El. Under the direction of former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Ivanov, this one-night-only performance features a dreamlike set design and a cast of 32 top-tier dancers performing Sergei Prokofiev’s moving score. If you appreciate world-class ballet, this is an unmissable event.

Date: Mar. 6

Location: Teatro Vallarta

Cost: Starting at 788 pesos

Puerto Vallarta Cacao Fiesta 2025

Calling all chocoholics. This third edition of the Puerto Vallarta Cacao Fiesta is a deep dive into the rich history, culture, and magic of cacao. Expect talks, workshops, artisanal goods, music, and special guest speakers — including revered Mayan elders — who will guide attendees through the sacred traditions surrounding this beloved bean. In addition to tastings of artisanal chocolate, festivalgoers can participate in hands-on workshops on cacao preparation, rituals, and even a special cacao and mezcal pairing experience.

Date: Mar. 6-9

Location: Terranoble Art & Healing Center

Cost: Free on March 6; 900 pesos/day (March 7-9); 1,600 pesos for full access

What a Drag

Straight men in drag, a raucous audience, and a worthy cause — What a Drag is back for its 11th year, and it’s more fabulous than ever. Contestants (teamed up with professional drag mentors) compete for the coveted Miss What A Drag crown, all while raising funds for Casa Esperanza Women’s Shelter. Expect laughs, cheers, and fierce competition. This event has become one of Puerto Vallarta’s must-see performances, blending comedy, inclusivity, and community spirit.

Date: Mar. 9

Location: Teatro Vallarta

Cost: Starting at 850 MXN

Fairyland Music Festival

Puerto Vallarta’s first annual queer house music festival is making a splash at Mantamar Beach Club. Four days of sun, sand, and world-class DJs — think Mark Knight, Derrick Carter, and Ultra Naté — will transform the Romantic Zone into a nonstop beach party. Attendees can also enjoy pool parties, themed night events and surprise performances from top drag queens and dancers.

Date: Mar. 13-16

Location: Mantamar Beach Club & Sushi

Cost: Starting at 3,900 pesos

Vinoma Fest 2025

Fine wine meets ocean breezes at Vinoma Fest, where over 20 national and international wineries come together for a celebration of viticulture. This year’s theme, “Marea de Sabores” (Tide of Flavors), highlights the synergy between wine, gastronomy, and the eternal rhythm of the sea. Expect expertly curated pairings, fresh seafood, and workshops. Attendees can join masterclasses on wine tasting, food pairings, and the latest trends in Mexican viticulture.

Date: Mar. 14-15

Location: Maritime Terminal

Cost: 1,500 pesos

PVR Festival de Micheladas 2025

If you’ve never tried a Michelada, this is your moment. This beer-based cocktail (think lime, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and tomato juice) takes center stage at the second edition of PVR’s Michelada Festival. With over 30 exhibitors, contests, and live entertainment, it’s the perfect way to toast Puerto Vallarta’s legendary beach vibes.

Date: Mar. 15-16

Location: Hidalgo Park

Cost: Free entry (18+ only)

Ruta Turística Puerto Vallarta 2025

Cycling enthusiasts, gear up for one of PV’s most scenic rides. The seventh edition of Ruta Turística offers three routes: a 21km beginner course, a 72km mid-range ride, and a grueling 100km trek to Punta de Mita. Whether you’re in it for the challenge or the coastal views, this ride is a bucket-list experience.

Date: Mar.22

Location: From Puerto Mágico to Punta de Mita and back

Cost: 1,100 pesos

Half Marathon Seapal Vallarta 2025

Runners, lace up for the 13th annual Half Marathon and 23rd annual Sports Race, held in honor of World Water Day. The course winds through Francisco M. Ascensio Boulevard, with categories for every age group. If you’re more of a casual jogger, there’s also a 5K option to keep things light.

Date: Mar. 23

Location: Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Complex

Cost: 400 pesos registration fee

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com