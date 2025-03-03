Carnaval is king in March throughout the Riviera Maya and Yucatan! Beads and bling, feathers and festivities will be dancing through the streets in all major towns.

From Isla Mujeres to Merida, Playa del Carmen or across the strait to Cozumel, join the fun and catch some candies or beaded necklaces. Later in the month watch the Mayan phenomenon of the feathered serpent descending the great pyramid and toe-tapping concerts.

Carnaval crowns it’s King and Queen

The biggest event of the year takes place throughout the first week of March, as Cozumel Carnaval 2025 crowns its Queen. Huge colorful floats covered in sequined dancers will be parading down Cozumel’s Malecon. The costume competition means the very finest feathered headdresses and gorgeous gowns will be on display during the parades that get things started.

Date: March 1-5

Location: Cozumel for the biggest, best, and oldest Carnaval tradition in the region. Isla Mujeres, Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Merida for great carnaval parties as well.

Cost: Free

Bend your brain in a trivia challenge.

Fun for all ages, the whole family is invited to test their knowledge at a trivia challenge. Groups of 4 compete. Swim with the sea turtles in the morning then enjoy free pizza lunch and a trivia challenge to relax your body while engaging your brain. Proceeds help a local library so it’s for a good cause. Tickets are limited so be sure to grab them quick.

Date: March 4, 2-4 p.m.

Location: Lol-Ha Restaurant, Hotel Akumal Caribe, Akumal

Cost: 500 pesos

Poker run

A fun way to see the area around Puerto Morelos. Play poker at each stop during this all-day motorcycle ride to three different locations. There’s food and drink at all the stops and beautiful scenery along the way. Plus, enjoy great BBQ in Playa del Carmen before riding back to Puerto Morelos to enjoy live music and a happy hour.

Date: Saturday 8 March, 9:30 a.m.

Location: meet at Xolox Puerto Morelos Kitchen, Puerto Morelos.

Cost: poker 250 pesos a hand.

Experience Mayan ayahuasca

Said to be a sacred voyage of self-discovery and spiritual awakening, the ancient medicine of Tepezcohuite is also known as the “Mayan Ayahuasca.” Those looking for an enlightening experience can expect: emotional healing, physical rejuvenation, creative inspiration and a connection to nature. Held in a safe, natural seaside environment it’ll open your mind and your chakras.

Date: 12 March, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (runs regularly so you have other date options).

Location: Ek Lum Tulum, Tulum.

Cost: 1,400 pesos, $ 68 US.

Ironman Campeche

Nestled right next door and bordering both Quintana Roo and Yucatan is the often overlooked state of Campeche. Its capital of the same name is a gorgeous Spanish colonial walled city hosting an Ironman that sells out fast. With a flat run and ride, and a beautiful Gulf of Mexico swim, it’s a perfect course for first-time competitors or those looking to beat a personal best. Ride the rails and catch the new Maya Train over for added fun, while relaxing and watching the scenery.

Date: 16 March

Location: Campeche

Cost: Free for spectators, $271 for competitors.

Watch the feathered serpent descend at Chichen Itza

March is a special time at Chichen Itza. The Spring Equinox puts on a dazzling display as the equinox’s unique light shows the serpent descending the stairs of El Castillo Pyramid. The great pyramid of Kulkulcán. The shadow effect created by the Mayans shows a 120-foot snake creeping down the stairs to meet the head of the snake at the base. The effect only lasts about 45 minutes so be sure to book in advance and not miss it.

Date: 20 March, 9 p.m.

Location: Chichen Itza.

Cost: Night Show 755 pesos

See Steve Lawler

Steve Lawler | Space Closing | Ibiza

Watch this video on YouTube

Tickets are selling out fast for this Pendulum beach party. DJ Steve Lawler is an internationally beloved musician and producer, known as one of the most respected and world’s premier talents. Playing major venues like London and Ibiza, he’s coming to Tulum for one night so be sure to grab tickets before they sell out.

Date: 22 March, 7 p.m.

Location: Vagalume, Tulum

Cost: Tickets start at 605 pesos

Bel Woodhouse, Mexico Correspondent for International Living, is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with more than 500 articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Having lived in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.