San Miguel de Allende is one of Mexico’s most beautiful and happening cities year-round, and that’s even more true in December. From jazz to fireworks to hand-made crafts, there’s no shortage of things to enjoy in the city.

Check out the best holiday offerings in the pearl of the Bajío. with our guide to what’s on in San Miguel de Allende in December.

Alberto Robledo Cuarteto: Jazz y Música Latinoamericana

Experience original music by Alberto Robledo, widely regarded as San Miguel de Allende’s finest saxophonist. His compositions intertwine the rhythmic vitality of Latin American music, the refined structure of classical traditions and the soulful depth of the blues. These pieces, performed by the musician’s quartet, are crafted exclusively for the theater stage, far removed from the distractions of bar performances, to create a focused atmosphere that invites you to fully immerse in the concert’s emotional journey.

Robledo composed these pieces to allow for his fellow musicians to contribute their own magic. Israel Chavez on the drums, Sergio Carrillo on bass and Ricardo Urbina on guitar, weave together a highly skilled ensemble.

Date: Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Location: Teatro Santa Ana at the Biblioteca Pública

Cost: 385 pesos, available at the Biblioteca ticket office or online

Holiday Extravaganza



Get ready for a day of incredible deals and holiday cheer at this year’s Holiday Extravaganza! On Dec. 7, head to the Patronato Pro Niños building for a buy one, get one free shopping spree. From cozy seasonal clothing to housewares, sporting goods and holiday décor, there’s something for everyone.

Best of all, every purchase supports Patronato Pro Niños, a non-profit providing medical, dental and psychological care to children in need. Don’t miss this fun fundraiser organized by Heart to Heart Charity Bazaar where you can give a little and help a lot. Visit patronatoproninos.org for details.

Date: Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 2nd floor of the Patronato Pro Niños building

Cost:

Centenario de la Alborada

Get ready for another loud night as San Miguel de Allende celebrates the 100th anniversary of La Alborada. This cherished tradition began on Dec. 8, 1924, when workers from the La Aurora factory gathered to honor Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception at the Templo de las Monjas. By the following year, the event had grown into a city-wide celebration dedicated to San Miguel, the city’s patron saint, and has been celebrated ever since.

This event will begin at 3 a.m., with the firing of the same cannon used 100 years ago. At 4 a.m., a colorful procession will weave through the city streets, culminating at the Templo de las Monjas for the traditional singing of “Las Mañanitas” at 5 a.m. The morning concludes with an exhilarating fireworks “display” (it’s more of a pitched battle, really).

The celebration continues throughout the day with live music outside the temple, a lively outdoor fair and an afternoon parade. The festivities reach their grand finale in the evening with the quema de castillo and another dazzling fireworks show in honor of this beloved tradition.

Date: Dec. 8 at 3 a.m.

Location: Templo de la Purísima Concepción (Las Monjas)

Cost: Free

Rafael Jorge Negrete: Navidad a la Mexicana

Celebrate a magical evening of opera at the Templo de la Tercera Orden. Renowned baritone Rafael Jorge Negrete, grandson of the legendary Jorge Negrete, brings his international opera prestige to a Christmas concert that blends classics with traditional folklore, accompanied by pianist Javier García-Lascurain and the Mariachi Juvenil Allende.

The first part of the concert features a lyrical repertoire with piano, including timeless pieces like “Joy to the World,” “Largo al Factotum” and “Noche de Paz.” The second part celebrates Mexican traditions with mariachi classics, and the night concludes with a festive encore featuring “Los Peces en el Río” and “Feliz Navidad.”

Date: Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Location: Templo de la Tercera Orden

Cost: 850 pesos VIP, 600 general. Purchase tickets online or at the box office day of, or make reservations via WhatApp at (443) 202 1277.

Geek&Coffee Christmas Bazaar

This holiday season, make a difference right here at home by shopping local at the Geek&Coffee Christmas Bazaar! On Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at this lovely coffee house and garden in Fabrica La Aurora, you’ll find a treasure trove of unique items —chocolates, art, jewelry, decorations, and more — all crafted by local producers and artisans. Enjoy delicious food, warm Christmas wine, and a lively atmosphere as you browse.

Every peso you spend goes straight to the artists and makers, as Geek generously covers the tables and advertising costs. In a world that feels harder to fix by the day, supporting our community is within our reach. Come and find the perfect gift while making a meaningful impact this Christmas season.

Date: Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location:

Cost:

Posada Mexicana at El Nigromante



Celebrate the holiday season with the “Posada Mexicana” at the central garden of Centro Cultural El Nigromante on Dec. 20. Dancers from folk dance group Corazón de México will perform a vibrant showcase inspired by Mexico’s rich Christmas spirit. With colorful costumes, lively music and a joyful atmosphere, this event is a feast for the senses.

Date: Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Location: Centro Cultural El Nigromante

Cost: Free entry.