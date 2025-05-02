What’s On in San Miguel de Allende in May?

May in San Miguel de Allende brings a dazzling lineup of events that highlight the city’s vibrant spirit and exceptional talent. From jazz concerts to captivating belly-dance performances and international equestrian competitions, this month is brimming with top-tier entertainment.

Sip fine wine at sunset, explore the latest in sustainable agriculture, savor world-class cuisine and music or support a retreat center designed to heal the soul while gazing at the stars. Whether you’re looking to celebrate, reflect, or simply be inspired, May is filled with unforgettable experiences.

Queros Fundraiser

Enjoy a magical evening of music and community at the Queros Fundraiser. Our beloved local astrologer, Sammy Astrosam, invites you to support his vision of a holistic healing and retreat center.

Queros, a beautiful sanctuary near Dolores Hidalgo, features seven luxury lodging domes for rest, rejuvenation and transformation. Donors will have the joy of contributing to something meaningful and lasting.

The evening will feature soothing live zither music, a visual tour of the Queros project, delicious Indian vegetarian food and soulful high-vibration surprises. Plus, guests can enjoy a free mini astrology consultation with Sammy.

Date: May 2 at 4 p.m.

Location: Casa Aurora Collective Gallery, Calzada de la Aurora #10

Cost: Free (voluntary donations are welcome)

Vendimia Brava

Get ready to fiesta Spanish and Portuguese style! Vendimia Brava takes over Viñedos San Francisco for a lively day of food, drinks and fun that channels the energy of classic Iberian fairs. Your ticket includes access to delicious food and house wines, entertainment, vineyard tours and a dedicated kids’ area.

Plan to arrive between noon and 1 p.m. so you don’t miss a bite, as the food is served from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy all the excitement at shared tables, adding to the communal vibe.

At 7 p.m., the after-party kicks off with music and dancing into the night. Entry is included with your main event ticket or can be purchased separately, and drinks and food at the after-party are sold separately. Glam up to impress: the dress code is Flamenco or Sevillana dresses for the ladies and formal jackets and ties for the gentlemen.

Date: Saturday, May 3 at 1p.m.

Location: Gate 6 at Viñedos San Lucas

Cost: 450 to 3,500 pesos

La Divina Comedia, Infierno Belly Dance Show

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of dance and mystery with a bold and immersive performance that brings Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy to life through contemporary belly dance.

Led by renowned dancer Mariana Rodríguez and her company, Tribu Buma, this one-of-a-kind show takes the audience on a sensory journey through the nine circles of hell. Stunning animated projections inspired by Gustave Doré’s iconic engravings blend with powerful choreography to create a hauntingly beautiful experience filled with shadows, symbols and raw emotion.

Don’t miss this mesmerizing fusion of movement and visual art that reimagines a literary classic with fiery passion and creative depth.

Date: Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

Location: Teatro Angela Peralta, Mesones 82, Centro

Cost: 150–350 pesos

Entropy

Enjoy an intimate evening of smooth R&B, jazz and blues with Entropy, a gifted ensemble of local musicians presenting their original compositions. This concert is part of the San Miguel de Allende Music Archive Project, an initiative dedicated to capturing and preserving the city’s vibrant musical talent through high-quality live recordings.

Entropy’s stellar lineup includes Mark Bissessar on keyboard, Israel Chavez on drums, Rubén Olvera on bass, Sophia Smith on flute, Alberto Robledo on saxophone and the soulful vocals of Yuyu Ferso. Ticket sales are donated in full to San Miguel’s La Biblioteca library.

Date: Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

Location: Teatro Santa Ana, Relox 50A, Centro

Cost: 330 pesos

GNP Otomí Grand Prix

Get ready for two thrilling weeks of world-class equestrian sport at the GNP Otomí Grand Prix 2025, which takes place at the stunning Centro Ecuestre Otomí.

This prestigious event welcomes clubs and groups affiliated with the Mexican Equestrian Federation to compete in international show jumping competitions. With an impressive prize purse of $5,690,000 pesos, the stakes are high and the excitement even higher.

This event features two exciting show jumping competitions: CSI2 from May 1–4 and CSI3 from May 8–11.

Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this is the perfect opportunity to witness elite riders and magnificent horses in action.

Date: May 1 – 11

Location: Club Ecuestre Otomí

Cost: Free. RSVP Marily Meyer +52 55 2955 2367 or Lucie Campech +52 55 4080 0028

Millesime GNP Weekend

San Miguel de Allende will once again dazzle as it hosts the third edition of this high-end social and culinary event, where guests indulge in world-class gastronomy, fine wines and creative cocktails crafted by internationally acclaimed chefs, winemakers and bartenders.

Over four days, the city transforms into a runway of haute cuisine, with the Rosewood Hotel as the main venue, complemented by exclusive tasting dinners at Casa 1810 Parque and NUMU Boutique Hotel, each featuring a six-course menu and premium mixology.

Before each dinner, guests can enjoy amazing sunset views with rooftop cocktails, all set to the rhythm of two DJs and a live music band. Tickets are available individually or as part of a package, making this the ultimate long weekend for anyone who loves exquisite food, drink and style.

Date: May 23–26

Location: Rosewood Hotel, Nemesio Diez 11, Centro

Cost: 2,500 – 3,800 pesos

Foro Nacional de Agricultura Orgánica

The National Organic Agriculture Forum will be held at San Miguel’s stunning Hacienda Los Picachos for an inspiring two-day event. Join the largest event in Mexico dedicated to organic agriculture, where producers, experts and leading companies come together to connect and explore impactful solutions.

This gathering brings together sustainability experts and forward-thinking companies to exchange ideas, explore new technologies and share best practices. The event includes panel discussions, hands-on workshops, exhibitions and ample opportunities for networking. Attendees will dive into topics like natural pest control, improving crop resilience and innovative methods for boosting quality and profitability in organic production. Conferences also offer insight into international organic certification standards and the latest tools for optimizing harvests. It’s an ideal space to get inspired, stay ahead of the curve, and be part of the movement toward smarter, more responsible agriculture.

Date: May 22– 23

Location: Carretera San Miguel de Allende-Querétaro km3, San José de la Posta

Cost: 600 pesos