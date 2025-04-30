What’s on in the Riviera Maya this May?

Whether it be battling giant billfish or learning how to draw like Da Vinci, there’s a lot going on in the Riviera Maya this May. There’s the Sacred Maya pilgrimage, over 10 hours canoeing across the strait from Xcaret to Cozumel in honor of the goddess Ixchel, plus golfing, silent discos and more.

Eat and drink through Cinco de Mayo at The Viceroy

Celebrate and discover Mexico through mole this Cinco de Mayo at The Viceroy Riviera Maya resort, hosting a series of dining and drinking experiences over the month’s first weekend at its La Marea and Coral restaurants that culminate in poolside cocktails on May 5. Something a little different for dinner by exploring the different regions of Mexico through their mole from May 2 through 5, or enjoy superb street foods accompanied by the sound of traditional mariachis on May 3.

Date: May 2-5

Location: Viceroy Rivera Maya, Playa Xcalacoco Frac. 7, Playa del Carmen

Cost: Email [email protected] to reserve your spot

Shenaniganz Karaoke

Sing up a storm and find your inner rockstar, if you’re game! I’ve always wanted to try karaoke but never found the courage. Good thing this one’s held at Munchy’s Sports Bar, so the bar is open and providing encouragement. Grab your friends and a cocktail or two if needed, and have a fun night out belting out your favorites on stage.

Date: May 7, 7p.m.-10 p.m.

Location: Munchy’s Sports Bar, Puerto Adventuras

Cost: Free

End the week with seaside salsa in Tulum

For me, this is a perfect way to wind down the weekend. Sway your hips to some salsa at a beautiful beach location with teachers from the Tulum Salsa Academy, then stay for dinner and a cocktail at Lula Hotel Tulum to watch the sunset over the Caribbean, followed by a twilight beach walk.

Date: 11 May, 4:30p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Location: Lula Hotel Tulum

Cost: 432 pesos

Full moon silent disco in Puerto Morelos

Three DJs, three vibes, one unforgettable night. Receive your wireless headphones along with a welcome cocktail upon arrival to groove the night away to house, hip hop and Latin music, soaking up full moon energy as you dance. Switch between DJs, channels and music styles and lose yourself to the music. As they say, “It’s going to be weird, wild, and wonderful. Don’t just hear about it — hear it for yourself.”

Date: May 12, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Location: La Sirena, Jose Maria Morelos Mz 4, Puerto Morelos

Cost: 350 pesos, get your tickets here

Draw a live model in Cozumel

Ever dreamed of drawing like Da Vinci? Well, here’s your chance. Join Galo Art Studio for a drawing with live model session. Run by professional artists and gallery owners, they provide the live model, instruction, and materials. All you do is have fun, relax and unleash your inner creativity. Who knows, you may be a Michelangelo!

Date: May 16 at 6 p.m.

Location: Galo Art Studio, 5 Calle #691, San Miguel de Cozumel.

Cost: 500 pesos

Cozumel’s 54th International Billfish Tournament

Also known as the Mexican Boat Rodeo, this annual event draws anglers from all over the world, who battle billfish like blue marlin and sailfish before releasing them back into the big blue. It’s sustainable fishing practices at its best with a strong focus on community and environmental awareness. This year is promised to be spectacular on and off the water for skippers, fishermen and spectators alike.

Date: May 16-18

Location: Cozumel Island

Price: Register here, prices from 5,000 pesos per boat

Sacred Maya Journey at Xcaret and Isla Mujeres

For hundreds of years before colonization, Maya people in what is now Quintana Roo made pilgrimages to Cozumel in canoes to venerate the Ixchel, goddess of fertility, the moon, tides, medicine and childbirth. Banned by the Spanish, a reenactment of this tradition has been staged by Grupo Xcaret since 2007.

Setting out from what is now the cove area of Xcaret, but once the Maya port of Polé, courageous canoists paddle tirelessly for hours to bring the goddess offerings and perform purification ceremonies. If your interest is piqued by the journey, keep an eye out for the call to registration for 2026 later this year.

Date: 16-17 May

Location: Xcaret Park on the mainland, and Chankanaab Park on Cozumel.

Cost: Entry to Xcaret US $113 with full access to the entire park. Entry to Chankanaab: US $29 adults, $20 children, residents with a parks card, free.

Love Golf?

Love golf but don’t want to play? Here’s a chance to get in on the action of the LPGA Tournament. Join the Rotary Club of Tulum and choose your shift to volunteer at a Greg Norman-designed course. Food’s supplied, along with a cap and shirt.

Date: 22-25 May

Location: El Camáleon Golf Course, Mayakoba

Cost: Free. Sign up here.

Cenote tour

Dive into crystal clear waters and immerse yourself in nature. This free tour with experienced guides shows the beauty of Tulum’s cenotes. All are welcome from first timers to experienced explorers. It fills up fast so book quickly, and don’t forget your hat and water bottle.

Date: 26 May, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Tulum

Cost: Free