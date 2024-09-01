Which Puerto Vallarta beach club is right for you?

I’ve spent a lot of time defending Puerto Vallarta as much more than a beach party town — and I stand by that. But it would be foolish to deny that Puerto Vallarta knows how to throw an epic party at any of its many beach clubs. The best beach clubs in Puerto Vallarta are as varied as the travelers who visit them, whether you’re a first-time visitor, a seasoned expat, or someone who just wants to make a splash. I’ve been beach-hopping in town since 2013, so to help you find your perfect match, I’ve rounded up some of the best beach clubs in Puerto Vallarta. Grab your shades, and let’s dive in.

Best for: First-timers and impressing your out-of-town friends

La Palapa is that charming friend who’s been around forever but still knows how to show you a good time. Opened in 1957, this spot is one of Puerto Vallarta’s original beach clubs, and it’s evolved into a beachfront fine dining experience with serious ambiance. Perfect for when your friends (or parents) come to visit, and you want to give them a taste of the PV high life — complete with toes in the sand and a sunset to die for.

Pro tip: You can spend the afternoon here but it’s better to make reservations for a beachfront dinner around sunset.

Swell Beach Bar: The No-Frills Favorite

Best for: Expats and budget-conscious beachgoers.

Swell Beach Bar is where the expats kick back, sip a cold one, and enjoy the simple pleasures of beach life. It’s laid-back, easy on the wallet, and doesn’t come with any of those pesky frills — just good vibes and a great beach view. But be warned: if you decide to upgrade the size of your drink, ask for the price first unless you want a surprise when the bill arrives. They also pack people in like sardines during the high season, so if you are trying to avoid crowds at all, this may not be the club for you.

Pro tip: Swell is perfect for when you want to enjoy a beach day without breaking the bank. Just remember, bigger isn’t always better (unless we’re talking about waves).

Blue Chairs Resort by the Sea: The Iconic LGBTQ+ Hangout

Best for: LGBTQ+ travelers and anyone looking to enjoy a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere

Blue Chairs is a Puerto Vallarta institution, known far and wide as the go-to beach club for LGBTQ+ travelers. This spot has been a staple of the Romantic Zone for years, offering everything from lively drag shows to relaxing beachside lounging. Whether you’re looking to make new friends or just enjoy the festive atmosphere, Blue Chairs has you covered. It’s the perfect blend of fun, inclusivity, and that laid-back PV vibe.

Pro tip: Check out the rooftop bar for sunset views and some of the best cocktails in town. It’s a must-visit, whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor.

Ritmos Beach Café (aka Green Chairs): The Laid-Back LGBTQ+ Favorite

Best for: Casual beachgoers looking for a relaxed LGBTQ+ vibe

Ritmos Beach Café, affectionately known as Green Chairs, is the laid-back cousin of Blue Chairs. This spot is a local and expat favorite for its casual, welcoming atmosphere and prime beachfront location. It’s perfect for those who want to enjoy the beach without the high-energy party scene. Think of it as the perfect spot to unwind, meet new people, and enjoy the simple pleasures of beach life with a dash of LGBTQ+ flair.

Pro tip: It is sandwiched between Blue Chairs and Mantamar, so it’s the perfect home base if you want to pop in and out of the party without having to commit.

Mantamar Beach Club: The Scene-Maker

Best for: Party lovers and those who want to be where the action is

If you’re looking for a beach club with a scene, Mantamar is your place. DJs, pools, and legendary LGBTQ+ parties make this spot the place to see and be seen. It’s basically a nightclub that just so happens to be on the beach — so yes, it’s as fun as it sounds. It’s a little on the pricey side, but hey, can you really put a price on dancing under the stars with a cocktail in hand?

Pro tip: Come ready to mingle, dance, and make memories. Note that if you’re planning to come for any of its big events, like New Year’s Eve or Bear Week, the crowds and prices are going to surge.

El Solar: The Laid-Back Local

Best for: Casual hangouts and sunset chasers

El Solar is the kind of place where you can kick back in a hammock chair with a cold drink and not have a care in the world. It’s my go-to spot when I’m looking for a casual beach meal and it’s always the first place I take visitors for sunset. This spot is more of a restaurant than a beach club, but it’s got enough charm to keep you hanging out all day. The beachfront might be a bit pebbly, but who cares when the food is excellent, the music is always on point, and the vibe is pure Puerto Vallarta cool.

Pro tip: Bring a group of friends, order a table full of delicious dishes, and stay for the sunset. You won’t regret it.

Mangos: The Local Legend

Best for: Laid-back beach days and avoiding the crowds

If you’re looking for a sandy beach with a local vibe, Mangos is your spot. It’s perfect for a chilled-out day by the water without the hustle and bustle of the more touristy areas. The food is great, the beach is sandy, and the vendors are few(er) and far between. It’s the kind of place where you can relax, enjoy the sunshine, and feel like you’ve found a little piece of Puerto Vallarta paradise.

Pro tip: Mangos is ideal for those days when you just want to lay back, enjoy the sound of the waves, and maybe take a nap in the sun. They also have massages on the beach available.

Chicabal Sunset Club: The Glam Squad Hangout

Best for: Singles and groups of friends who want to glam it up

If your idea of a beach day includes water guns full of champagne, thumping bass, and more glam than you can shake a selfie stick at, then Chicabal Sunset Club is where you need to be. This is the place to see and be seen, with a crowd that’s as hot (and knows it). It’s perfect for singles or groups of friends who want to turn up the heat and party like there’s no such thing as a hangover.

Pro tip: Dress to impress, because this crowd is all about the glamour. And remember, what happens at Chicabal… well, you’ll probably post it on Instagram anyway.

Tau Beach Club: The Marina’s Hottest Spot

Best for: Adults-only fun with a luxury twist

Tau Beach Club in the Marina is where the summer party never ends. This adults-only beach club, part of Casa Velas resort, offers Bali beds, sushi, champagne, and a vibe that’s all about indulgence. It’s the perfect spot for those who want to enjoy a hot summer day with all the luxury trimmings.

Pro tip: Arrive early to snag a Bali bed and spend the day lounging in style. Don’t forget to treat yourself to some sushi and champagne — it’s the Tau way.

Casitas Maraika: The Boho Escape

Best for: Boho-chic 20-somethings who’ve outgrown Tulum

For the 20-somethings who once flocked to Tulum and Sayulita until they became too crowded, Casitas Maraika is the perfect boho escape. This spot is all about laid-back luxury with a chic edge. Think stunning beach views, a relaxed vibe, and the option to stay overnight in one of their stylish casitas. It’s the ultimate hideaway for those who want to disconnect from the world and reconnect with nature.

Pro tip: You can only reach the beach club by boat or by jungle hike, so if you’re looking to make a weekend of it you can book one of the bungalows for an overnight stay.

So there you have it — a guide to matching the right Puerto Vallarta beach club with the right traveler. Whichever spot you choose, one thing’s for sure: you’re in for a sun-soaked, unforgettable time in one of Mexico’s most beautiful beach towns. Cheers to that!

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.



