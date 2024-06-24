Why Mexico is the perfect place for dental treatment

Tatiana Rivera Kubert resides in Tijuana, Baja California. For the past 22 years, she has dedicated her career to working as an odontologist specializing in Restorative Dentistry. She describes her profession as her passion. “I really care about my patients, about making them feel happy and comfortable, about giving them back their self-confidence, making them smile again: making them feel that we are going to solve their problem together,” she says. Riviera currently works at the Smile Forever clinic in Tijuana, Baja California.

Javier Muñiz Pérez is also a dentist, located in nearby Los Algodones, Mexicali, a region known for having one of the highest concentration of dentists per square meter. “You can find up to 300 dental clinics within 2 blocks,” Muñiz told Mexico News Daily.

With 16 years of experience in dentistry, Muñiz’s journey began with a degree from California State University. Presently, he serves as the director of Sani Dental Group in Los Algodones.

Both Rivera and Muñiz spoke with Mexico News Daily to delve deeper into why Mexico is an ideal destination for dentistry and how it offers high quality, service, technology, and more.

Why Mexico is an ideal destination for dentistry

As reported by the Mexican newspaper El Economista in 2023, Mexico secured the second position in global dental tourism due to its competitive pricing and quality services. The cost of treatment in Mexico is between 50% and 70% lower than that in the United States, Canada or Europe. In 2019 alone, Americans spent over US $5 billion on dental procedures abroad, a number that continues to rise.

The proximity of Mexico to the United States and Canada is not the only reason for this upsurge. The quality and technology utilized by Mexican dentists is globally recognized, and service in the country is often perceived as more friendly and personal.

“The quality is on par, if not better [than in the United States] with prices sometimes three times lower than in the U.S. The warmth of the care provided is notably different compared to the U.S.,” explains Rivera.

She continues: “In the USA, you are greeted by multiple staff members who attend to various tasks at different times, with the dentist only spending about 5 minutes with you. There is limited direct communication with the dentist, whereas, in Mexico, we have much more interaction. I believe the care is more human and comprehensive right from the start; it is a more individualized approach.”

Muñiz agrees. “In Mexico, we offer a comprehensive range of dental services with consistent technical excellence. We have access to all necessary supplies, and our dentists are highly skilled due to the exceptional academic standards,” he adds.

When it comes to technology and education, Mexico’s dentists “receive excellent training and Mexico’s universities uphold high academic standards. We have access to cutting-edge materials and modern technology that can rival any in the world,” Rivera says. “Our educational quality, materials, and resources are on par with international standards; many materials are sourced from Europe and Japan. The dental sector remains current with numerous conferences, courses, and certification programs available in Mexico.”

Recommendations for choosing your dentist or clinic

It is always important to ensure you select a location that prioritizes quality. It is also crucial to verify references. “Online reviews are highly valuable as they offer objective insights that can guide your decision making process,” Rivera emphasizes.

Muñiz underscores the significance of confirming that the clinic possesses the necessary documentation. “Ensure that they have their accreditations, including the general dentistry and specialist certificates. Each clinic should prominently display its operation notice and have a designated health officer. Additionally, professionals need to stay current with ongoing education and certifications, which are typically renewed every four years and can be requested by patients.”

Regarding professionalism and honesty, both professionals emphasize the importance of conveying seriousness and confidence. “It is crucial that the proposed treatment plan is not just what you want to hear but what you genuinely need. A good dentist will always prioritize what is best for your health. You should feel confident that the recommended solution is truly the best for you, not necessarily the most expensive or extensive option. They should communicate effectively, explaining the procedures, reasons behind them, the root cause of your dental issues, and presenting treatment plan options,” Rivera explains.

Both agree that Mexico provides a level of personalized attention that is highly valued by foreign patients. “Here, we dedicate ample time to each patient, ensuring a detailed explanation of their needs and associated costs,” Riviera proudly states.

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.