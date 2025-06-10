Nearly 1,000 neighbors unite to save a 115-year-old tree in Mexico City

Hundreds of residents of Mexico City’s Benito Juárez borough gathered on Monday to fight an alleged attempt by a real estate developer to cut down a 115-year-old laurel tree known as “Laureano.”

The real estate company Núcleo Urbano is developing a four-story apartment building at 48 Miguel Laurent Street in the Tlacoquemecatl neighborhood, where Laureano has been growing for over a century.

Approximately 900 residents from across the municipality have signed an injunction demanding that the developer halt construction.

Laureano is at least 30 meters tall, and its branches extend approximately 10 to 12 meters in length.

On Monday at 9 a.m., residents gathered at 48 Miguel Laurent Street to draw attention to the issue and prevent the developer from harming Laureano, as well as a red oak and palm tree at the property.

There was reportedly a digger and several construction workers on site. According to people present at the protest, workers did not provide permits when asked.

“What we are seeking is a temporary suspension of the construction so the situation can be assessed since those who acquired the property did not include the tree in their construction model,” said protest leader Patricia Solano.

Laureano es uno de los árboles más majestuosos de CDMX. Es un Laurel de la India, tiene unos 100 años y vive en la Benito Juárez. Pero ahora está en riesgo. ¿La razón? Una empresa quiere podarlo para construir un edificio al lado. Los vecinos se han declarado en resistencia.👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ewY757WBL6 — 𝙍𝙪𝙩𝙝 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙨 𝙁𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙨 (@rbarriosfuentes) June 6, 2025

Residents want project manager Salomón Levy to confirm the tree’s roots aren’t being harmed by construction and to sign a written pledge protecting the laurel from destruction.

Mexico City’s Environment Ministry stated that the felling of the laurel tree, or any tree located outside the property at 48 Miguel Laurent Street, has not been authorized.

“The Benito Juárez mayor’s office reiterates, once again, that it has not granted a single permit to remove a single leaf from the Indian Laurel tree,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Borough officials have reportedly visited the site to post signs warning that the felling of any tree is not permitted.

The Environment Ministry said a meeting will be held at its offices with residents on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to assess the case. It has not been confirmed whether representatives of the real estate developer will attend.

“We have not had contact with the owners or representatives of the real estate agency. Perhaps they will attend the meeting tomorrow, but we do not want ecocide to occur because of the millions that the apartments they are planning here will cost,” said Solano.

With reports from Enfoque Noticias, La Prensa OEM, Libre en el Sur and Proceso