Tuesday, June 10, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Nearly 1,000 neighbors unite to save a 115-year-old tree in Mexico City

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Laureano
Approximately 900 residents from across the Benito Juárez borough have signed an injunction demanding that the developer halt construction until the tree is legally protected. (Victoria Valtierra/Cuartoscuro)

Hundreds of residents of Mexico City’s Benito Juárez borough gathered on Monday to fight an alleged attempt by a real estate developer to cut down a 115-year-old laurel tree known as “Laureano.” 

The real estate company Núcleo Urbano is developing a four-story apartment building at 48 Miguel Laurent Street in the Tlacoquemecatl neighborhood, where Laureano has been growing for over a century. 

Drawings and signage in support of "Laureano" surround the construction area in the neighborhood of Tlacoquemecatl, Mexico City.
Drawings and signage in support of “Laureano” surround the construction area in the neighborhood of Tlacoquemecatl, Mexico City. (@luismaleon/X)

Approximately 900 residents from across the municipality have signed an injunction demanding that the developer halt construction. 

Laureano is at least 30 meters tall, and its branches extend approximately 10 to 12 meters in length. 

On Monday at 9 a.m., residents gathered at 48 Miguel Laurent Street to draw attention to the issue and prevent the developer from harming Laureano, as well as a red oak and palm tree at the property. 

There was reportedly a digger and several construction workers on site. According to people present at the protest, workers did not provide permits when asked. 

“What we are seeking is a temporary suspension of the construction so the situation can be assessed since those who acquired the property did not include the tree in their construction model,” said protest leader Patricia Solano. 

Residents want project manager Salomón Levy to confirm the tree’s roots aren’t being harmed by construction and to sign a written pledge protecting the laurel from destruction.

Mexico City’s Environment Ministry stated that the felling of the laurel tree, or any tree located outside the property at 48 Miguel Laurent Street, has not been authorized. 

“The Benito Juárez mayor’s office reiterates, once again, that it has not granted a single permit to remove a single leaf from the Indian Laurel tree,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Borough officials have reportedly visited the site to post signs warning that the felling of any tree is not permitted.

The Environment Ministry said a meeting will be held at its offices with residents on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to assess the case. It has not been confirmed whether representatives of the real estate developer will attend. 

“We have not had contact with the owners or representatives of the real estate agency. Perhaps they will attend the meeting tomorrow, but we do not want ecocide to occur because of the millions that the apartments they are planning here will cost,” said Solano.

With reports from Enfoque Noticias, La Prensa OEM, Libre en el Sur and Proceso

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Chiapas police

Guatemala files formal protest after Chiapas police incite gun battle across border

MND Staff - 0
By Tuesday, Guatemala's Foreign Ministry had sent a letter of protest and the Chiapas governor was scolded by President Claudia Sheinbaum for the "reckless" incursion.
Plates of food on a table

Mexico City’s Michelin-starred taquería El Califa de León sets its sights on NYC

MND Staff - 1
After partnering with a U.S. restaurant chain to sell his famous tacos in temporary pop-ups last fall, owner Mario Hernández is eyeing a permanent site in New York, and perhaps beyond.
A historic weekend of drug busts started on Friday, when Mexican customs officials at the border with Guatemala intercepted a tractor-trailer carrying 1.193 tonnes of cocaine concealed within its cargo.

In 3 days, authorities confiscate 44 tonnes of drugs in operations across Mexico

MND Staff - 0
The six operations, combined, brought a total economic loss of 1.4 billion pesos (US $73.5 million) to the country's two biggest drug cartels.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC