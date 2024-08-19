Supporting Mexico: Panel event explores ethical giving and immigration

Traveling is all about connecting with people and places in a meaningful way, and sometimes that means giving back to the communities that have welcomed us with open arms. That’s why Mexico News Daily is partnering with the Misión México Foundation (MMF) to host a cross-cultural evening with panel discussions on immigration and how to ethically give back to your new community. All proceeds will go to MMF, which works to provide Chiapas’ most vulnerable children with safe homes and high-quality education.



If you’ve ever found yourself falling in love with the warmth and culture of Mexico, you might have also felt the urge to give something in return. But figuring out how to give back ethically can be tricky — especially when you hear about donations going astray or well-meaning expats getting caught up in harmful systems.

Take Jenna Mayhew, a psychologist who made the leap from Australia to Mexico. Like many new arrivals, she was keen to make a positive impact but found navigating the world of ethical giving a bit overwhelming. After doing her homework and connecting with the Misión México Foundation (MMF), she discovered a reliable way to make a difference.

Who are the Misión México Foundation?

The Misión México Foundation, based in Tapachula, Chiapas, started as a small house for orphaned children and has blossomed into a long-term care home for some of the state’s most vulnerable kids. These are children who’ve been removed from their families by the government and have no chance of returning home. MMF provides them with stable, therapeutic housing throughout their childhood and even supports them as they move into independent living.

It’s not just about providing a roof over their heads. MMF ensures the children are educated, bilingual, and given the tools to pursue their dreams — whether that’s becoming a doctor and opening a clinic in their community or working to improve their local economies as an entrepreneur or community leader.

MMF provides trauma-informed, long-term care internationally overseen by a team of experts. The foundation ensures these kids receive the compassion and support they deserve. MMF’s reach also extends beyond the children’s home, helping immigrants passing through Chiapas and supporting other vulnerable groups, like young mothers in need.

For those of us who’ve experienced the richness of life in Mexico, giving back is a way to deepen our connection to this incredible country. It’s also incredibly rewarding to know that our contributions are making a tangible impact on people’s lives.

How can you help the Misión México Foundation?

If you’re in Mexico City on Aug. 22, why not join us? The event takes place at Zuzu Restaurant in Roma Norte, starting at 7:30 p.m. Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek will join a panel to discuss the ins and outs of immigration to Mexico and how we can all meaningfully contribute to our communities.

For just 500 pesos, you’ll get a cocktail, appetizers, and the chance to be part of something special. You’ll hear from Travis, along with Mexican women’s rights advocate Karina Ojeda Valle and visual artist E.FLO. Plus, there’s a silent auction and a presentation by MMF Director Melissa Biggerstaff.

Can’t make it? You can still help out by making a one-time donation or simply spreading the word. Every bit helps, and together, we can make a difference. For more details and to snag your ticket, check out the event page.

Mexico News Daily