MND Local: Do good and have fun with San Miguel de Allende’s charitable social events in March

Spring in San Miguel de Allende is a time of warmer weather, purple jacaranda blossoms, preparations for Semana Santa (Holy Week) and, later, school graduations.

Art displays, live music concerts and literary activities continue this month in San Miguel, along with special benefit events and performances, including one event celebrating the spring equinox. More on those below after a look at a couple of local NGOs focused on education and networking.

Jóvenes Adelante reviewing 314 local applicants

Jóvenes Adelante’s (JA) student applicant pool for university enrollment this fall totals 314, according to Don Krim, the nonprofit’s president. JA is reviewing and evaluating applicants now and should have selection decisions by July, he said.

“Our internal goal would be to support between 45 and 50 new undergraduate students and eight master’s students,” Krim said.

Students in the JA program from San Miguel, Dolores Hidalgo and Comonfort receive funding from donations to cover housing and food, along with a laptop computer, mentoring and English-language tutoring.

JA began in 2001 in San Miguel as a community-based organization to help high school students with potential continue on to university. The organization became a Mexican nonprofit in 2007 and a U.S. nonprofit in 2009. Fast-forward to 2026, and JA has graduated 338 total students, helping them finish university degrees and, for some, continue to master’s programs.

JA’s graduation rate is 83%, but Mexico’s is only 26% nationwide, Krim said.

“Only 45% of kids graduate from high school in Mexico, and only 22% of those who graduate go on to apply to university,” he said.

Currently, 138 university students are enrolled through JA, plus 10 master’s students who have graduated from the program and moved on to the next level, Krim said. JA-supported students can choose from a range of Mexican universities, and their choice of majors is also broad, he said.

“A lot of them are studying medicine, nursing, physical therapy, dentistry and engineering,” Krim said. “Those are the largest categories.”

Others are studying law or are focused on agribusiness, tourism or architecture, he said.

JA has U.S. donors but could use more, Krim said. The organization is also funded by a grant from JA U.S. and partners with Amistad Canada. A large grant from the state of Guanajuato for two consecutive years has helped pay for staffing and space, he said.

Krim called educating young Mexicans who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend university essential for the country’s future.

“We are impacting the course of the future of students and potentially the whole country,” he said. “You have to have an educated population.”

Ladies of San Miguel formed through group chat

A group of mainly African American women that gets together for monthly luncheons in San Miguel started as an online community looking for information and connection, said Kim Lee, who helps coordinate their activities.

“I just wanted to create a group to communicate on WhatsApp,” she said. “I think we’re up to 82 ladies. The group chat has been really good at communicating certain events.”

Besides the monthly luncheon events, members of the group gather each month at Don Lupe’s Grill for dinner and dance to rhythm and blues music. Some live in San Miguel, and others travel back and forth to their home countries, Lee said. Some are retired, and some aren’t, she added.

Anyone wanting to get involved in the group can contact her through Facebook Messenger, and she’ll do the rest, she said.

“All I need is a phone number and a name, and we’ll add them to our chat group,” Lee said.

Cruz Roja benefit on tap March 19

A benefit event for Cruz Roja Mexicana (the Mexican Red Cross in San Miguel) will be held March 19 at 5 p.m. at the Cleviá hotel at Josefina Orozco 6, next to the Luna de Queso restaurant.

The theme is Mardi Gras, and participants are encouraged to bring a mask since a prize will be awarded for the best one.

Admission is a 1,200-peso donation, which can be made here. Music, cocktails and canapés will be served. More information is available at 415 122 0944.

World Music Festival runs March 19–22

Live concerts, art exhibitions and workshops will be part of this year’s World Music Festival in San Miguel de Allende.

The festival schedule, available here, includes:

The Samadhi Ensemble on March 19, 6:30 p.m., at the Teatro Ángela Peralta, Mesones 82

A musical tribute to Santana on March 20, 6:30 p.m., at the Peralta

A jazz trio performance with Claude Bolling at 6:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Peralta

A closing party at Cent’Anni Restaurant, Canal 34, at 6 p.m. on March 22.

Tickets are available at the Peralta theater box office or by calling 415 161 9551.

Benefit golf tournament tees up March 20

The local nonprofit organization So Others May Eat (SOME) is having a benefit at 9 a.m. on March 20 at Zirándaro Golf, with all proceeds assisting the group’s dining program for hundreds of elders with limited means.

The entrance fee, which includes full-day participation, is a 2,500-peso donation per player. Registration and other tournament details can be found here.

El Charco spring equinox concert on March 21

El Charco del Ingenio Botanical Garden will be holding its 25th annual spring equinox concert at 5:30 p.m. on March 21 in the canyon, which was not affected by the recent fire.

Performing will be Mujeres del Viento Florido (Women of the Flowering Wind), an all-female band from Indigenous communities in Oaxaca.

Tickets are 500 pesos for general admission and 100 pesos for children. Tickets must be bought in advance. Purchase them either at El Charco, or arrange them via email.

Feed the Hungry SMA benefit gala on March 24

A Murals of Dreams gala event to benefit Feed the Hungry SMA will be held March 24, 6–11 p.m., at the Institute Allende, Ancha de San Antonio 22. Feed the Hungry SMA is a nonprofit organization providing 5,000 nutritious meals every school day in 39 educational institutions across San Miguel.

The gala event will feature cocktails, dinner, live music and dancing.

Registration ends March 19. More information is available here.

Cuba and danzón on stage at the Peralta on March 28

The musical tradition of danzón, considered Cuba’s national dance, will be presented at the Teatro Ángela Peralta, Mesones 82, at 7 p.m. on March 28.

Featured musicians include Ricardo Benítez, flute; Pedro Cartas, violin; Alfred Thompson, piano; David Barrera, double bass; Victor Miranda, percussion; and Dairon Vazquez, percussion and vocals. More information and tickets are available here.

Cathy Siegner is an independent journalist based in San Miguel and Montana. She has journalism degrees from the University of Oregon and Northwestern University.