MND Where to Live in Mexico Guide 2024: The highlights so far

As our Where to Live in Mexico Guide moves towards its final handful of cities, now is a perfect time to stop and consider the highlights that we’ve seen so far. To help you get a feel for everything we’ve covered so far, we’ve selected five of our highest scoring cities — and what you thought about them.

Each of the five cities covered here is in a different Mexican state and only the Bajío region sees more than one entry on the list — although Chapala, not included here, scored highly in its own right. Surprisingly, only one beachside destination makes the cut, with the rest of our cities set in the highlands, plains and jungles instead.

The picture painted by our ranking so far is one of a country that is truly diverse but also unapologetically Mexican, with four of five cities being major cultural centers. All benefit from great transport connections and a variety of big box stores to satisfy even the most homesick snowbird.

So, without further ado, we present the Mexico News Daily Where to Live in Mexico Guide 2024 highlights:

Mérida

With a score of 4.33, Mérida is the second highest-rated city on our list so far, thanks to full marks in the Culture and Costco areas of our rating system.

Increasingly considered Mexico’s best city — sorry, San Miguel de Allende — the “White City” offers colorful markets, lively music and delicious Yucatecan cuisine. Its safe, friendly atmosphere and proximity to stunning cenotes, ancient ruins and beautiful beaches make it an ideal destination for history buffs, food lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

We said: “A uniquely Yucatecan look and feel permeate the historic downtown — parks, plazas, the once palatial Paseo Montejo, French and Italian-styled mansions, and leafy ‘colonias.’ Some call it ‘criollo,’ a syncretism over centuries of Spanish-Mayan cultural mash-up laced with a 19th-century flood of wealth from an agricultural boom that bejeweled the city with exquisite European architectural gems.”

You said: “I’ve had to use healthcare in Mérida, and the experience and care was phenomenal in every aspect.”

Puebla

In some ways, Puebla feels like an extension of Mexico City — albeit a smaller, more charming one. History, culture, art and a sense of the real Mexico mix here, giving residents the chance to enjoy big city living with a small city feel.

With easy connectivity to the capital, Puebla affords a sense of isolation without having to deal with the consequences of it. A 1.5 hour drive returns Pueblans to Mexico City International Airport and the litany of connections that it provides. This proximity also means that shopping options are plentiful and Puebla scores a 5 for Costco access, marking the proliferation of big box stores available.

Puebla is also renowned for its vibrant festivals — most famously, Cinco de Mayo. The city combines traditional and modern elements, with contemporary museums like the International Museum of the Baroque and lively nightlife. Nearby, visitors can explore the Great Pyramid of Cholula and charming surrounding villages known for artisanal crafts. All of this adds up to a very respectable and richly deserved total of 4.0.

We said: “Puebla city is Mexico’s most agreeable urban landscape, home to almost three and a half million, but without the clogging traffic and urban chaos that characterize Mexico City. Its Historic Center — a Unesco World Heritage Site — has hundreds of cataloged historic buildings, English-language interpretive signage, museums, clean streets and ample public parking. The compact downtown is well preserved and conveys a distinctive decorative and architectural impression that sets it apart from other Mexican cities.”

You said: “Puebla has an eclectic mix of modern living and cultural heritage, without many of the hassles of living in Mexico City.”

Querétaro

The vibrant industrial heart of the Bajío has a perfect mix of culture, commerce and perhaps the brightest future in all of Mexico.

Querétaro is a historic city in central Mexico known for its well-preserved colonial architecture, vibrant plazas and charming Historic Center, a Unesco World Heritage site. It offers a blend of modern amenities and rich history, with landmarks like the Aqueduct, stunning churches and lively cultural festivals. Surrounded by vineyards and natural beauty, Querétaro is a dynamic, safe and growing city.

We said: “Querétaro holds several treasures, and a friendly sense of civic pride prevails. The historic city center is filled with lovely colonial mansions, immaculate pedestrian walkways and quaint plazas little changed since colonial days. Its 18th century Acueducto of 74 towering arches (some standing 100 feet tall) are dramatically lit at night, stretching for miles across a broad valley on the City’s eastern edge.”

You said: “Mexican-Americans who’ve never traveled into the colonial cities or so far into Mexico, are stunned by the beauty of the City, its place in history, and its booming economy. They are always very impressed.”

Los Cabos

The twin cities of San José and San Lucas, which together make up Los Cabos, are not known as a beachside paradise for no reason. Whatever you’re searching for — be that Michelin starred food, the best golf in the world, partying with celebrities or just kicking back on the beach — you’ll find it in Los Cabos.

Iconic landmarks include the Arch of Cabo San Lucas and beautiful desert landscapes. Los Cabos offers a blend of relaxation, adventure and upscale dining experiences. While Cost of Living scores are low, this is largely a reflection of the luxury now available to those looking to live in the Baja California Sur paradise.

We said: “There’s truly world-class golf, dining, sportfishing and desert and ocean living that nowhere else in Mexico can match.”

You said: “Cabo is really two cities, San Lucas, the heart of booming tourism, known for big time sport fishing, world class golfing and partying. Its sister city, San Jose, is more relaxed, smaller and less touristy with an artist colony.”

Guadalajara

With a bold 4.50 out of 5, Mexico’s second city makes a bid for the top spot in our rankings. The birthplace of mariachi music, tequila, sombreros and charrería rightfully occupies the number one position — for now, anyway.

A good public transit network and well-connected international airport mean that getting around and out of Guadalajara is much less of a chore than other similar sized urban areas. Never scoring lower than a four out of five, Guadalajara takes full marks in the Care, Costco and Culture categories.

We said: “Who needs stuffy museums, when tapatios can rejoice at outdoors events and venues that host Mexico’s most diverse and robust monthly happenings: film, fashion, tequila (of course), microbreweries, sports — most notably soccer and baseball, but motorsport, athletics and even rugby have long traditions in the city — music, dance, books (the world’s second largest book fair), along with secular/religious happenings in stadiums, parks, expo centers, and historic buildings across the city.”

You said: “I’m very proud to call this city home. The weather is fantastic. The entertainment options rival any big city: it has excellent restaurants and bars, great shopping, and a vast cultural offering.”

Do you disagree with any of our rankings? Want to see somewhere else covered in our Where to Live in Mexico 2024 Guide? Let us know!

Chris Havler-Barrett is the Features Editor at Mexico News Daily





