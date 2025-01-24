Aguas! Spanish words to keep you safe in Mexico

Living in San Miguel de Allende is as beautiful as it is precarious. The city’s narrow, cobblestone streets and barely-there sidewalks make every step a test of awareness and agility. Over the years, I’ve faced more than a few moments of near panic, frantically trying to warn foreigners of oncoming peril. It’s at those moments that I’ve noticed an inconvenient quirk: despite being fluent in English, my warnings come blurting out in Spanish.

Why do bilingual people revert to their native language under pressure? It all comes down to how the brain processes emotions and urgency. The limbic system, which handles primal emotions, reacts much faster than the brain’s language centers. Since our mother tongue is deeply ingrained in the neural pathways formed during childhood, it naturally becomes the default mode of expression. Automatic responses in times of danger prioritize instinct and speed over linguistic accuracy.

Lost in translation: the main safety words to know in Spanish



While Mexicans understand the urgency behind a shouted “Aguas!”, many foreigners hesitate, trying to make sense of “waters.” Not everyone in Mexico speaks English, and even those of us who do will instinctively resort to our first language in moments of stress. That’s just how our brains were hardwired by vigilant parents during childhood.

I trust that most people, when faced with urgency, can pick up on other forms of communication, like a panicked tone or wild gestures, even if they don’t fully understand the words. Common sense tends to kick in when it matters most, no matter the language. That said, when you visit Mexico, it’s always wise to know the words of the land.

While nailing your taco order is impressive, understanding key warnings should be your top priority. These phrases, shouted instinctively by locals, can be lifesavers at critical times. Take a moment to commit them to heart. Here are some essential warnings to know:

Auxilio: “Help.” If you hear this, it means someone is in serious trouble and needs immediate assistance. Think of it as the ultimate distress call. If you ever need to use it, yell it loud and clear!

Cuidado: Be careful. This is the quintessential warning word we grew up hearing from our parents when we were about to make any number of foolish childhood moves. It’s a versatile alert for any potential danger.

Abusado: “Be alert.” This word can also mean “abused,” but not in this context. This is our shorthand for ”keep your guard up!” Whether it’s to watch out for pickpockets or a tourist scam, this word is your friendly reminder to stay sharp. Think of it as a verbal caffeine shot, snapping you out of autopilot and into focus mode.

Aguas: Literally “waters,” but it works like “watch out!” does in English. This warning dates to a time when chamber pots and washbasins were emptied from second-story windows onto the streets below due to the absence of modern plumbing. To spare unsuspecting pedestrians from an unpleasant surprise, people would shout “Aguas!” as a heads-up for what was about to come splashing down. It has since evolved into a universal warning for any kind of danger.

Súbete a la banqueta: “Get up on the sidewalk.” While it might be a bit of a tongue-twister, if someone shouts this, it’s not a casual suggestion, it’s an urgent command to step off the street and into safety.

Con permiso: “Excuse me,” or “with your permission.” This phrase is used to ask someone to move out of the way. While less urgent than others on this list, it’s good to recognize when you’re being kindly asked to make room.

Wey: “Dude.” This word is often used in moments of urgency to grab someone’s attention. Rarely used in respectful interactions, it’s often the first word blurted out when there’s no time to think.

Espera: “Wait.” This word is like a verbal brake pedal. If someone says “Espera!,” they’re telling you to hit a hard pause and reassess.

Corre: “Run.” Whether it’s to dodge an oncoming peril or catch a departing bus you swore wasn’t leaving for another ten minutes, Corre is the universal command to get your feet moving.

Peligro: “Danger.” This classic danger sign is often written in bold, attention-grabbing letters. If you see it, take it seriously, it’s practically shouting, “Stay away!”

Ojo: Literally “eye.” This word is shorthand for “Pay attention!” You’ll spot it in writing as a heads-up to stay alert, often on newscasts warning about threats.

Precaución: “Caution.” You’ll see it on signs warning about wet floors or uneven steps. It’s not as urgent as “peligro,” but don’t ignore it.

Learning the language of safety

If you’re planning to spend time in Mexico, do yourself a favor and prioritize learning the common warnings in Spanish before perfecting your verb conjugations. Practice recognizing them so you’re ready to react without waiting for a translation. Keep in mind that different regions of Mexico may have their own unique expressions, so don’t hesitate to ask locals about the key phrases to know, and please stay safe, amigos!

Are there any useful Spanish safety words you use in your day-to-day life?

Sandra is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at: [email protected]