The Mexico they don’t show you: Confidently Wrong interviews Servant Steve

As we point out in each weekly episode of Mexico News Daily’s “Confidently Wrong” podcast, there is an abundance of people who are confidently wrong about Mexico. The media narrative and social media algorithms reward viral (and often incorrect) information, serving only to reinforce the inaccurate, incomplete or misleading perceptions that already exist.

Our mission at Mexico News Daily is to be the most balanced and complete source of news and information about Mexico. Day in and day out, we are waging a constant battle against those who are in the “misinformation for clicks” business. Occasionally, we run into someone else trying to show the “real Mexico,” only to find out that the real motivation behind the curtain is to sell real estate, health supplements or something worse. It seems like just about everyone these days is trying to get your attention about something, only to sell you something else.

I get it, it’s the world we live in. But it does highlight the need to make us as consumers (or scollers on social media) more aware. I guess you could say it’s the modern-day version of being offered something free in return for listening to a timeshare presentation. It sounds good at first, but then quickly turns into: Let the buyer beware!

It is with that backdrop that we were intrigued by Steve. Servant Steve lives in Mexico with his family and posts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. He creates short videos in which he tells stories about what he sees in Mexico that “they don’t show you” back home. His stories hit a chord with us as they seemed genuine, heartfelt and true. He highlights the preconceived notions of topics as broad as family, faith, raising children, the definition of middle class and personal safety — just to name a few. His message resonated with us as he — like our team at MND — is inspired to show the Mexico they often don’t tell you about. So we reached out to him.

Click on the link below to watch the latest episode of “Confidently Wrong” in which we interview Steve. His story, his motivation, his message and his passion are fascinating. Check it out and get inspired!

"The Mexico they don't show you" - Confidently Wrong interviews Servant Steve

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.