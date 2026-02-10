Why you know lots of Spanish — until someone speaks it

If you’ve ever found yourself thinking: I know these words in Spanish, so why can’t I understand them when people speak?

You’re in very good company. This is one of the most common frustrations among expats in Mexico.

How languages pack in meaning

Studies show that Spanish is one of the fastest spoken languages in the world, averaging about 7.82 syllables per second, just behind Japanese at 7.84. English, by contrast, averages around 6.19 syllables per second. Linguists explain that this speed is linked to Spanish phonetics: the language relies heavily on syllables that often end in vowels, which allows a faster flow from one word to the next.

Despite these differences, most languages transmit information at a similar rate. The result is that Spanish often sounds much faster, even when it isn’t actually conveying more information per second.

Spanish is often perceived as especially fast because speakers blend words together (comoestás, dóndeandas, vamosaver), making conversations sound like a continuous stream. For listeners, this isn’t just about speed but about segmentation: hearing where one word ends and the next begins. Native speakers do this automatically; learners have to train their ears.

Take the common phrase va pa’ largo, which simply means “this is going to take a while.” Locals hear it and nod; newcomers, meanwhile, catch largo and then get stuck on vapa, wondering why they never learned that word.

That’s because it isn’t a word at all, just va para sprinting past its own syllables, the same shortcut you’ll hear in countless other expressions.

In real-life Spanish, words shrink out of the scene

But speed is only the opening act: Another quiet shock for English speakers is that Spanish often removes the subject altogether. The verb already contains the who, so saying yo, tú, or ellos is often unnecessary. For learners, this can feel like arriving late to a conversation where the subject has vanished and you’re expected to infer who’s doing what from conjugation alone. Miss one and the sentence wobbles, like playing verbal Jenga while the tower is already shaking.

How can native Spanish speakers do this and know what’s going on? Because Spanish grammar relies heavily on internal consistency. Every part of a sentence is related.

Articles, nouns, adjectives and all pronouns must agree in gender and number for the meaning to land. This makes it easy for native or fluent speakers to drop words or blend words together since there remain plenty of other context clues in the sentence to clarify.

Mostly true, except when it isn’t

Another problem with both spoken and written Spanish is that just when learners think they’ve mastered a rule, Spanish tends to show that it was only a suggestion. El problema, el sistema and el mapa, for example, look feminine but are masculine. La mano, la foto and la radio look masculine but are feminine. And then there’s el agua, a feminine noun that uses a masculine article because, like many languages, Spanish prefers nice sounds over consistency. So agua is feminine again by the time you reach the adjective, so it’s el agua fría, not el agua frío.

And that’s before we get to ser and estar. English has one “to be.” Spanish has two, and choosing the wrong one can quickly turn “he’s bored” into “he’s boring,” or “she’s ready” into “she’s smart.”

These are small differences with large consequences, delivered at full speed when the average learner is struggling to juggle grammar knowledge and focused attention to what’s being said.

Clipped speech, optional spellings

A native’s understanding of the living and evolving nature of Mexican Spanish is acquired primarily through daily interaction rather than formal instruction. Reflecting long-standing gaps in access to quality education, speech is often learned by ear; words are pronounced the way they’re heard. Some people never learn how certain words are written.

For learners trained to respect grammar and spelling, this can feel unsettling. You worked hard to learn the right way. Then real life shrugs and does its own thing.

Now for a confession. I’m from Torreón, a region where speech is so distinct that people in other parts of the country can often tell where I’m from after just a few words. We speak golpeado, which means talking in short, sharp bursts at a high volume and clipped rhythm. This, as you can imagine, can sound abrupt. I’ve had to de-escalate an interaction more than once by saying, “No estoy enojada, soy norteña.” (I’m not angry, I’m from the North.)

How to practice those auditory skills

In places like San Miguel de Allende, with such a large population of Spanish learners, there is a daily kindness at work. Locals are used to lots of imperfect but earnest Spanish around them, so they let you try. They wait while you build the sentence, even when they already know where it’s going. They don’t rush to English at the first wobble, and they rarely correct you unless you ask. They nod encouragingly as you wrestle with a verb tense and politely ignore the creative grammar choices it took to get there.

That said, there is also a shared, unspoken truth: Deep down, many people would happily accept changing the conversation to English if it meant understanding you faster. I’ve heard more than a few expats say that a city like this is the reason they never quite learn Spanish at all, because English is always available.

If Spanish still feels fast and messy, that’s an invitation to continue immersing yourself and training your ear. Keep showing up, keep trying and let the language wash over you. One day, you’ll catch the flow and fall into the groove.

Sandra is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at: sandragancz@gmail.com