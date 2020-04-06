Some Easter fare to enjoy while going crazy at home

I thought this week’s column could be a little festive despite the fact that many (hopefully most or all!) of us are staying at home and quite possibly feeling a little crazy as a result. You’ll notice I put the sangria recipe first; that was not a mistake. (Ahem.)

At any rate, Easter is just around the corner, spring is in the air, and normally these are times when friends and family gather to celebrate.

Even if you can’t get together in person, you can at least prepare a lovely meal, complete with a special “adult beverage” for your immediate household. You can also share the recipes and a toast in a video call or Facetime with those you care about.

A good part of how I spend many hours a day now is looking at food blogs, Instagram and YouTube cooking videos and food-related programs to stream or watch online. The recipes below are all from Inspired By Charm, a blog written by Michael Wurm, Jr., an interior designer, cook and former B&B owner.

You’ll find lots of recipes there along with detailed instructions and beautiful photos. His “Breakfast Week” inspired me to create a menu for making Easter morning – or any morning – extra special. Enjoy!

White Wine Sangria

1 bottle dry white wine (Sauvignon Blanc suggested)

3/4 cup orange liqueur (Cointreau or Controy)

1 lemon or 2 limones , quartered and sliced

1 orange, quartered and sliced

6 strawberries, sliced

1 green apple, cored, quartered, and sliced

2 cups lemon-lime soda

In a large pitcher, combine all ingredients except for the soda. Chill for several hours. Just before serving, add soda. Serve in a pretty glass with ice.

Overnight French Toast Casserole

This makes a lasagna-size pan; halve it to fit into a 9×9-inch pan.

1 loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch slices

5 apples, peeled, cored and sliced into thin wedges

3½ cups milk

10 eggs

1½ cups sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

Topping:

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbsp. sugar

Spray or grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with baking spray or butter. Arrange slices of bread in the pan, slightly overlapping each slice. Layer apple slices over the bread. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until blended. Pour mixture over the apples and bread. To make topping, mix cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the casserole. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning, preheat oven to 350 F. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes; then remove the foil and bake 30-40 minutes longer or until set. Serve sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with maple syrup.

Sweet Baked Bacon

1 lb. thick-cut bacon

½ cup brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and place a metal cooling rack (like you use for cookies) in the pan. Place bacon in a single layer on the rack. Lightly dust with grated piloncillo or brown sugar. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until bacon is done to the desired crispiness.

Breakfast Pies

Use this as a basic recipe to create your own ingredient combinations. Consider smoked salmon or marlin, Chihuahua cheese, thin sliced onions … whatever you have on hand that strikes your fancy.

1 sheet puff pastry dough, thawed



4 eggs

Fresh cilantro or parsley



Salt and pepper



Cooked bacon



Swiss cheese, shredded



Spinach, roughly chopped



Sliced mushrooms, sautéed



Cooked ham



Cheddar cheese, shredded



Cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

Preheat oven to 350 F. Cut puff pastry sheet into 4 equal squares. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Using a knife, score a ½-inch edge around each pastry square, cutting about halfway through the dough. Bake 10-12 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove from oven and push down the inner section of the dough with a spoon or spatula to create a raised rim on the sides.

For first pie, arrange a few slices of bacon around the edges of 2 pastry squares, then add spinach and Swiss cheese to inner portion of the shells. Top with an egg; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

For second pie, arrange a piece of ham in the inner portion of the pastry shell, add mushrooms and cheese. Top with an egg and a few cherry tomato halves around the edge. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Return pies to oven and bake 15-20 minutes until eggs are cooked the way you like. Garnish with cilantro or parsley.

