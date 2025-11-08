Saturday, November 8, 2025
HomeMND Tutor
MND Tutor

MND Tutor | Cempasúchil

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

The cempasúchil, or “flower of the dead,” has deep roots in Aztec legend, symbolizing the love story of Xóchitl and Huitzilin. After tragic loss, the sun god turned Xóchitl into this golden-orange flower to reunite the lovers, with the flower’s scent guiding souls home. Today, Mexicans cover altars with cempasúchil during Day of the Dead

More famously, the flower has become synonymous with Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations, as it is believed that its vibrant hue and aroma guide departed loved ones back for a night of reunion.​



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

MND Tutor | Satelite

MND Plus - 0
To combat the threat of climate change, Mexico's tech sector is stepping up to the plate. Read all about as you learn Spanish, the fun way!

MND Tutor | Satelite

MND Staff - 0
Learn about Mexico's plans to launch a series of nationally-built climate satellites in our subscriber-exclusive Spanish educational series

MND Tutor | Terremoto

MND Plus - 0
Our subscriber-only series takes a look at the darkest day in modern Mexican history, as we learn how to discuss seismic activity in the country.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC