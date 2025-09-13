Saturday, September 13, 2025
MND Tutor | Chile en Nogada and Mexican independence

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

With Independence Day almost here, our Spanish learning tour is scheduling a stop on the border between culture, history and food. Chile en Nogada is a traditional dish often enjoyed at this time of year — not least because of its patriotic color scheme.

So what are you waiting for? Take a bite of our delicious history lesson, and maybe learn a little Spanish along the way!



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
