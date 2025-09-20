MND Tutor | El grito

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

The United States has fireworks, France has Bastille Day celebrations and Mexico has the grito. Yelling the names of independence heroes and commemorating those who fought for a free and sovereign Mexico, homes, town and cities across Mexico take part in a renactment of Mexico’s first celebrations of liberty. It’s no different in the capital, where the President themselves takes charge of celebrations.

Discover who to thank, what to do and how Mexico shook off the yoke of colonialism. You might even learn some Spanish along the way!