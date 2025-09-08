Monday, September 8, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

10 killed in bus-train collision northwest of Mexico City

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Accident between a train and passenger bus in México state
The crash occurred on the Atlacomulco–Maravatío federal highway in the México state municipality of Atlacomulco, located about 120 kilometers northwest of Mexico City. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro)

Ten people were killed and 41 others were injured when a freight train slammed into a double-decker passenger bus in México state on Monday morning, the México state Civil Protection chief said.

The crash occurred on the Atlacomulco–Maravatío federal highway in the México state municipality of Atlacomulco, located about 120 kilometers northwest of Mexico City.

Security camera footage shows the train colliding with the bus, which was crossing over rail tracks in the Las Mercedes neighborhood. The bus was operated by the company Herradura de Plata, according to the México state Civil Protection agency.

The train was operated by Canadian Pacific Kansas City de México (CPKC de México) and was reportedly transporting cars to northern Mexico.

México state Civil Protection chief Adrián Hernández said in an interview that 10 people were killed and 41 others were injured in the accident. At least six of those who died were women, according to the newspaper Reforma.

The death toll was adjusted upward from a preliminary report of eight fatalities. The roof of the bus was torn off in the accident.

Hernández said he had been informed that the driver of the bus was arrested. The condition of the driver was not immediately clear.

Emergency services responded to the accident and the injured were taken to various México state hospitals. Some were reported to be in serious condition.

The bus was en route to Mexico City, according to an official from the Canapat transport association in México state.

“[The victims] are workers going to Mexico City,” Odilón López Nava told the newspaper El Financiero.

CPKC de México acknowledged the “terrible accident” in a statement, saying that the passenger bus was attempting to “beat” the train across the tracks.

“CPKC de México regrets the deaths and expresses its deepest condolences to the families,” the company said, adding that its officials were collaborating with authorities at the scene of the accident and would provide “all the information necessary” for the corresponding investigation.

With reports from Sin Embargo, El Financiero, El Economista and Reforma

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Culiacán peace march

Culiacán residents march for peace as cartel infighting reaches one-year mark

MND Staff - 0
On Sunday, an estimated 50,000 people marched along Álvaro Obregón Avenue in Culiacán, Sinaloa, to demand greater action from authorities to quell the violence that has killed nearly 2,000 people in one year.
Omar García Harfuch announcing arrests made in a fuel smuggling ring

Members of Mexico’s Navy among 14 arrested in major fuel smuggling crackdown

MND Staff - 0
Attorney General Alejandro Gertz and Security Minister Omar García Harfuch announced the apprehensions on Sunday, with Gertz adding that additional arrests were forthcoming, potentially including government officials.
Workers install scaffolding in front of a giant Mexican flag

Mexico’s week in review: Bilateral tension and cooperation on display as Mexico welcomes its new judiciary

MND Staff - 2
Other headlines included canceled Mexican Independence celebrations in the US, a new Mexican unicorn startup and a win for jaguar conservation.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC