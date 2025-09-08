10 killed in bus-train collision northwest of Mexico City

Ten people were killed and 41 others were injured when a freight train slammed into a double-decker passenger bus in México state on Monday morning, the México state Civil Protection chief said.

The crash occurred on the Atlacomulco–Maravatío federal highway in the México state municipality of Atlacomulco, located about 120 kilometers northwest of Mexico City.

Security camera footage shows the train colliding with the bus, which was crossing over rail tracks in the Las Mercedes neighborhood. The bus was operated by the company Herradura de Plata, according to the México state Civil Protection agency.

The train was operated by Canadian Pacific Kansas City de México (CPKC de México) and was reportedly transporting cars to northern Mexico.

México state Civil Protection chief Adrián Hernández said in an interview that 10 people were killed and 41 others were injured in the accident. At least six of those who died were women, according to the newspaper Reforma.

The death toll was adjusted upward from a preliminary report of eight fatalities. The roof of the bus was torn off in the accident.

Hernández said he had been informed that the driver of the bus was arrested. The condition of the driver was not immediately clear.

Emergency services responded to the accident and the injured were taken to various México state hospitals. Some were reported to be in serious condition.

The bus was en route to Mexico City, according to an official from the Canapat transport association in México state.

“[The victims] are workers going to Mexico City,” Odilón López Nava told the newspaper El Financiero.

CPKC de México acknowledged the “terrible accident” in a statement, saying that the passenger bus was attempting to “beat” the train across the tracks.

“CPKC de México regrets the deaths and expresses its deepest condolences to the families,” the company said, adding that its officials were collaborating with authorities at the scene of the accident and would provide “all the information necessary” for the corresponding investigation.

With reports from Sin Embargo, El Financiero, El Economista and Reforma