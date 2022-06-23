4 police officers among 12 people killed in Jalisco confrontation

News

Four police officers were killed Wednesday night in a confrontation with armed subjects in the city of El Salto, Jalisco.

Local police responded to a 911 call late Wednesday night reporting that two individuals, bound and blindfolded, had been led from a van into a house by a group of armed assailants. As the police arrived on the scene they were met with a hail of bullets from inside the house and fired back on the aggressors, killing eight and wounding three. Four police officers were also killed on the scene during the exchange of bullets.

The three wounded assailants have been taken into police custody as well as the two kidnapping victims, who are receiving necessary medical attention. Also reported was a patrol car crashing into a tree nearby, believed to be part of the Zapotlanejo police force who were headed to the scene to help fellow police officers.

Despite state officials reporting a more than 50% decrease in crime in the first part of 2022 in comparison to the same period last year, Jalisco is still consistently listed as one of Mexico’s most violent and dangerous states, reporting over 2,700 homicides last year alone.

In response to the incident, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez wrote on Twitter: “During this current moment in Mexico, we in Jalisco are clear that there cannot be a truce with those that would threaten our peace and calm. We will continue working.” He also expressed condolences to the families of the fallen officers and pledged to help them in any way possible.

With reports from El Occidental and Milenio