900 folkloric dancers beat a Guinness record in Michoacán

News

More than 1,000 dancers are estimated to have participated

Michoacán one-upped the neighboring state of Jalisco on Sunday, beating its 2019 record for the largest Mexican folk dance.

More than 900 dancers from over 20 Michoacán municipalities danced in the historic center of Morelia to a live version of Juan Colorado, a son calentano song considered an anthem of the state. One report put the number of participants – all of whom were dressed in traditional outfits – at 1,100.

In any case, the number was sufficient to break the Guinness record set in Guadalajara in August 2019 when 882 dancers whirled to the Mexican folk song El jarabe tapatío. Guinness World Records is expected to formally announce the new record in a week’s time.

The record attempt was organized by the Artisanal, Touristic, Cultural and Agro-Industrial Group of Beautiful Michoacán and supported by the Morelia municipal government.

Esto fue un poco de lo que se vivió esta tarde en #Morelia, en busca de establecer el Récord Guiness del mayor baile folclórico mexicano con “Juan Colorado” Video: Erick Martínez/MiMorelia.com pic.twitter.com/0rodbRYHSB — MiMorelia.com (@mimorelia) June 27, 2022

The state capital’s culture minister congratulated and thanked that group as well as the dancers and the musicians who played and sang.

“Thank you to everyone – with your participation you highlight one of the traditions that characterizes our state,” Fátima Chávez Alcaraz said.

Rocío Vega, who sang Juan Colorado to music played by two local bands, said the performance wasn’t just about breaking a record but also about “sending a message of peace and showing the world that Michoacán has valuable people, such as the bailarines michoacanos.”

While Sunday’s performance broke the record for the largest Mexican folk dance, bigger folk dances have taken place in several countries including Austria, the Philippines, Peru and Greece. However, Mexico holds world records in many other fields, including that for the largest boxing lesson, set in Mexico City earlier this month.

With reports from Mi Morelia, Red 113 and El Diario Visión