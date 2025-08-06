Mexican health authorities recall a popular Colgate toothpaste

A best-selling toothpaste under the Colgate brand has been recalled from the Mexican market following consumer reports of adverse reactions, Mexico’s Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reported on Monday.

Cofepris ordered Colgate-Palmolive to recall its Colgate Total Active Prevention Clean Mint Toothpaste from Mexico’s shelves immediately, and asked that consumers stop using the toothpaste and contact the company to return the product.

The commission’s warning responds to reports from an unspecified number of consumers of adverse reactions. Cofepris said symptoms included:

Oral irritation

Gum inflammation

Oral pain

Tooth sensitivity

Ulcers, canker sores, or boils

Allergic reaction

Cofepris recommended consulting a health care professional if any of those symptoms are experienced. It also noted that symptoms varied from person to person and did not specify which ingredient was causing the symptoms from the toothpaste, which is manufactured in Mexico.

“It is reported that the recall is limited exclusively to the Colgate Total Active Prevention Clean Mint Toothpaste,” Cofepris clarified in a statement.

In July, Argentina’s National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology banned the use, distribution and sale of Colgate Total Clean Mint in all presentations and sizes following reports of adverse reactions.

In addition, 11,441 adverse cases were reported in Brazil since the product’s launch in July 2024 to June 18, 2025, suggesting there could be a problem with the formula.

“The product marketed in Brazil shares the same qualitative and quantitative formula, origin, and manufacturing plant with the one marketed in Argentina,” the Argentine agency said about the toothpaste.

Cofepris said it will maintain surveillance to prevent producers, services or establishments from violating its decree. It also said it will inform the public if it identifies new evidence.

The commission provided its contact information for concerned consumers: [email protected]

With reports from El Financiero