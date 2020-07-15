Acapulco water utility accused of environmental damage

The National Water Commission (Conagua) has filed a criminal complaint against the Acapulco water utility, alleging that it discharged sewage into the ocean at a local beach.

The commission said in a statement on Tuesday that it filed an environmental damage complaint against the utility with the Guerrero branch of the federal Attorney General’s Office.

Conagua alleges that Capama, as the water utility is known, discharged sewage into the water at Icacos beach on June 25. The commission said it carried out six analyses of ocean water in the area and confirmed the presence of contaminants.

The Guerrero Environment Ministry has also filed a complaint with the federal environmental protection agency Profepa over the sewage contamination at Icacos beach but it didn’t say who was responsible.

Capama chief Leonel Galindo said Conagua’s claim was “completely false,” asserting that it was merely “dirty water” that ended up in Acapulco Bay.

Despite his denial, Acapulco Mayor Adela Román Ocampo said Tuesday she would ask for the resignation of all Capama directors due to the alleged discharge and ongoing water supply problems in the Pacific coast resort city.

She also said that she would seek the resignation of the municipal ecology director so as to “facilitate” an investigation into the alleged discharge of sewage.

Icacos beach, located in Acapulco’s Zona Dorada, or Golden Zone, had been awarded the Blue Flag distinction in recognition of its cleanliness but was stripped of that status as a result of the alleged spill late last month.

Source: Milenio (sp)