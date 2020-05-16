Aeromar offer gives travelers unlimited flights for a single price

Domestic airline Aeromar is offering unlimited flight packages in order to boost sales and motivate clients to travel after the Covid-19 outbreak just about shut down the airline industry.

The airline’s Pasaporte Aeromar program offers three different packages that allow passengers to fly certain routes an unlimited number of times until the close of 2020. Passengers will only have to pay for the taxes for each flight they take.

Clients can choose either gold, silver or bronze packages, each with distinct routes and prices.

The gold passport costs 9,999 pesos (US $418) and is valid for flights between Mexico City and Ciudad Victoria, Colima, Ixtepec, Lázaro Cárdenas, Manzanillo, Piedras Negras, Poza Rica, Saltillo, Tepic and McAllen, Texas.

The 6,999-peso (US $292) silver passport is for flights between Mexico City and San Luis Potosí, Oaxaca and the region known as La Huasteca Potosina, as well as Guadalajara-Puebla and Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta.

The bronze passport applies to flights between Mexico City and Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Puerto Escondido and Veracruz and costs 4,999 pesos (US $209).

Passport travelers will have to book flights at least 48 hours in advance and all flights are subject to availability.

While other Mexican airlines like Aeroméxico and Interjet significantly limited their services at the beginning of the pandemic, Aeromar continues to fly 70% of its routes.

The airline has also helped support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus with its Heroes in Lab Coats program, which flew medical professionals free to destinations where they were needed up until its final day on Friday.

Information about purchasing passports can be found at the Aeromar website, but in Spanish only. The packages are being sold until May 20.

Source: Reportur (sp)