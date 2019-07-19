Canadian development agency has jobs for 50 Mexican nurses

Help wanted: 50 Mexican nurses sought to work in Canada for 46,900 pesos a month.

A Canadian social development agency is working with Mexico’s Labor and Social Welfare Secretariat (STPS) to match Mexican professionals with temporary jobs in the province of Quebec.

As part of its 2019 recruitment, Quebec International published 400 job openings for foreign workers in a variety of different industries. Many of the jobs have also been posted on the STPS website.

Among the postings is that of a company looking for 50 nurses to work with elderly patients. The company requests that applicants have a high level of English or French and a diploma in geriatric nursing or five years of experience in patient care.

The successful candidates will work 36 hours a week and will be paid 46,900 pesos (US $2,465) a month. The term of the contract is indefinite.

There are also jobs available in the information technology and manufacturing sectors and last week, job postings appeared for welders and grocery store workers on the STPS website.

Sara Tapia, international mobility director for Quebec International, told the newspaper El Pulso Laboral that foreign workers hired through the agency will receive the necessary permits to work legally in Canada.

“All of our initiatives are supported by Quebec’s Ministry of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusion,” she said. “The working conditions are exactly the same as those of Canadian workers, as the law requires.”

Tapia added that Canadian companies are enthusiastic about hiring Mexican workers.

“Mexicans distinguish themselves as good workers, as high-level professionals with education, and also very interesting human qualities,” she said. “Their capacity to adapt is outstanding.”

The agency hopes to receive more applications from Mexicans this year than it has in the past. In 2018, only 300 of the 30,000 applications were from Mexico.

Tapia added that in addition to jobs, Quebec International is offering scholarships to foreign students to do postgraduate work in fields related to medicine or environmental science at Laval University or the University of Quebec in Rimouski.

