AMLO likens political movement’s logo to that of Chilean dictator

A new political movement has responded to President López Obrador after he compared its logo to that used by Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

At his news conference on Thursday, López Obrador said the logo of the new political movement Sí por México (Yes for Mexico) is similar to the Sí logo used by Pinochet 32 years ago before Chilean voters rejected the extension of the military leader’s rule.

AMLO, as the president is best known, made the remark while the two logos were projected onto a screen behind him. Also projected onto the screen was a Twitter post from a social media user who noted a similarity between the two logos a day before the president.

“The group called Sí por México is using a very similar logo to that which the genocida [a person guilty of genocide] Augusto Pinochet used to promote himself at the plebiscite in Chile in 1988,” the post read. “This graphic similarity might be irrelevant. But the resemblance of the Mexican extreme right with Pinochetismo is not. Watch out.”

López Obrador said the similarity between the two logos might be a “coincidence” but noted that Claudio X. González, a businessman, member of Sí por México and outspoken critic of the government, said in 2006 that if he won that year’s presidential election, a coup against him similar to that which overthrew Salvador Allende in Chile in 1973 and installed Pinochet as president might be needed.

Sí por México responded to the president’s comparison of the two logos on Twitter.

“What bothers you, Mr. President? Are you worried that citizens are organizing and getting involved [in politics]? You did it yourself … for many years. Are you worried that we’re holding you to account?” the movement said.

“Mr. President, we’re here to build the future with DEMOCRACY and FREEDOM. The change … our country needs will come hand in hand with a new way of doing politics – citizens’ participation,” it added.

Sí por México, which describes itself as a “large community of people and organizations that believe another Mexico is possible,” formally launched on Tuesday and published a six-point agenda the same day.

Under the heading, “What do we want?” the movement listed full democracy; security and access to justice for all; sustainable economic growth that combats poverty and inequality; universal and high quality healthcare and education; substantive gender equality and the effective combatting of violence against women; and a healthy and sustainable environment.

Sí por México said it would challenge all political parties to endorse its “citizens’ agenda” and commit to makings its proposals reality.

It also said that it is not a front for anyone, although it has some high-profile members including Claudio X. González and Gustavo de Hoyos, president of the Mexican Employers Federation.

“Sí por México means that we all face up. Thousands of citizens and dozens of civil society organizations are at the front [of the movement]. … We’re here to demolish the walls that divide politics from citizens. We’re here to promote national unity,” the movement said.

López Obrador earlier this month likened Sí por México to the National Anti-AMLO Front, or Frenaaa, which continues to occupy Mexico City’s main square after setting up camp there last month.

AMLO reiterated Thursday that people have the right to oppose his government, organize against it and protest without fear of repression. He said last month that he was happy that people were protesting because it meant that his government is changing Mexico for the better.