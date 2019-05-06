Andrick’s sandcastle dream comes true in Puerto Vallarta

A young boy’s dream of building sandcastles on a beach came true last weekend when he and his family were flown from Monterrey, Nuevo León, to the Pacific coast beach destination of Puerto Vallarta.

It all began at the end of the Easter vacation when a television reporter and a camera crew sought to interview low-income families who were unable to go the beach during the holiday.

The reporter found Andrick playing with other children around a fountain, leading to the now viral interview in which the boy said that what he liked to do the most during the holiday was build sandcastles. He told the interviewer that he had never actually been to the beach, and that he only built the castles in his dreams.

It didn’t take long for several companies and organizations in Nuevo León and Jalisco to come up with a plan to make Andrick’s dream come true.

On Friday, he and his family flew from Monterrey courtesy of the airline VivaAerobus. En route, Andrick visited the cockpit, donned a pilot’s cap and sat at the controls.

Once in Puerto Vallarta, he and his family were welcomed by tourism officials, who documented Andrick’s holiday and shared photos of his experience on line.

Accommodation was provided by the Buenaventura Hotel where Andrick was given a warm welcome by pirates who gave him a kit of sandcastle-building tools.

In addition to building castles and playing on the beach, Andrick rode a zip line.

Source: Infobae (sp)