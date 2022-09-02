Armed thieves make off with narco plane seized in Baja California

News

They dismantled the plane, loaded the parts into a truck and fled the scene

It appears the narcos got their airplane back after an armed robbery Sunday in San Quintín, Baja California.

Armed men forced their way into the storage area of a towing company and stole a plane previously confiscated by authorities. The Cessna aircraft was seized during a drug bust in San Quintín 2021. The plane was carrying a cargo of morphine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

According to a night watchman who was disarmed and tied up, at least 10 armed men entered the property around 11 p.m. and dismantled the plane, taking off its wings and other parts so it would fit inside a trailer to be transported. They then headed south on the transpeninsular highway. The theft wasn’t reported to authorities until the following day when they started an investigation into the crime.

The theft comes on the heels of extreme violence in Tijuana and across the region this month credited to narcotrafficking groups. Gang members set vehicles and buildings on fire in a fight over territory by local organized crime factions.

With reports from Sonora Presente and El Universal