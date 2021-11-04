Golf, auto racing and boxing: big weekend for sports in Mexico

With the Mexico Grand Prix, a major boxing match and a PGA Tour golf tournament in Quintana Roo all scheduled for this weekend, sports fans of all stripes are sure to be entertained.

First off, starting on Thursday and running through the entire weekend, is the Mayakoba Golf Classic, also known as the World Wide Technology Championship. The high profile event will bring various Majors-winning players from around the world, including Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, to the El Camaleón Golf Club in Playa del Carmen.

Next up will be Saturday’s fight between Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and American Caleb Plant. The super middleweight face-off brings together opponents who have come to blows outside of the ring in the past: the boxers previously had a personal conflict over a supposed insult to Álvarez’s mother.

Four champion titles from leading boxing organizations will be at stake in this weekend’s fight, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Pacific time and will be broadcast in the U.S. on Showtime as a pay-per-view event for a price of US $79.95. For the rest of the Americas, the fight will be broadcast on ESPN.

Finally, the Mexico Grand Prix will take place in Mexico City this weekend. Classification will start on Saturday and the main race is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The weekend’s lineup is a “pretty exciting” moment for Mexico, said Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer.

“It speaks well of how things are being done in Mexico. Obviously there are many things we can improve, little by little. Not just more tournaments but players, drivers, and boxers who will raise up the name of Mexico. Honestly, it makes me proud,” Ancer said.

Fellow golfer Carlos Ortiz added that it was an opportunity to motivate younger generations of athletes, and called on the federal government to do more to support sports in Mexico.

With reports from Milenio and Marca