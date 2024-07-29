Monday, July 29, 2024
HomeNews
News

Boy killed by stray bullet on Cancún beach

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The boy and his family were on a beach behind Hotel Riu in the hotel zone of Cancún.
The boy and his family were on a beach behind Hotel Riu in the hotel zone of Cancún. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

A 12-year-old boy was fatally wounded on a beach in Cancún on Sunday by aggressors who intended to shoot at rival drug dealers, authorities said.

The attack occurred on a beach behind Hotel Riu in the hotel zone of the Caribbean coast resort city. The boy, identified as Santiago T.M. in media reports, was shot in the stomach or chest and subsequently died in hospital.

The area where a stray bullet killed a boy in Cancún on Sunday
A stray bullet fired on a beach in Cancún on Sunday killed a 12-year-old boy. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said in a statement that “first investigations” indicated that the attackers reached the beach from the water on board a jet ski. The perpetrators also reportedly fled the scene on the jet ski.

The FGE said that the aggressors shot at “people presumably in a dispute over drug sales, but injured, without being their target, the minor who was with his family.”

“The authorities arrived immediately and transported the minor to hospital where he unfortunately lost his life,” it added.

The FGE said that “the members of the affected family are of Mexican nationality” and live in the municipality of Benito Juárez, where Cancún is located.

“The State Attorney General’s Office, in collaboration with the members of the Organization for the Construction of Peace and Security in Quintana Roo, is working to bring to justice the person or persons responsible for this crime,” the FGE said.

Disputes between gangs over drug dealing and other criminal activities have intensified in Quintana Roo in recent months, the newspaper Reforma reported.

In April, four men were killed in a shootout at the Hotel Fiesta Americana Condesa in Cancún, while two alleged drug dealers were gunned down near Costa Mujeres Beach north of Cancún in December.

With reports from La Jornada and Reforma 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The front pages of newspapers showing El Mayo Zambada's face with headlines in Spanish.

‘El Mayo’ Zambada: Who is the elusive Sinaloan drug trafficker arrested in Texas?

MND Staff - 0
While his colleague El Chapo drew global attention with prison escapes and a flashy lifestyle, El Mayo avoided the spotlight — and arrest — for decades.
Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, 68, was an accomplished businessman and influential politician in Sinaloa.

Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, former mayor of Culiacán, is murdered

MND Staff - 2
The federal deputy-elect and former mayor of Culiacán, Sinaloa, was attacked hours after leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel were detained in Texas.
A massive sinkhole opened up along Guadalajara's main boulevard on Thursday morning

Huge sinkhole causes chaos in Guadalajara

MND Staff - 2
A 10-meter-wide sinkhole had traffic stopped throughout Guadalajara on Thursday, and authorities expect repairs to take at least 10 days.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC