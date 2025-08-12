Chihuahua teens win first place at 2025 World Robot Contest

Three Mexican students delivered an outstanding victory at the 2025 World Robot Contest (WRCC) held in Beijing, China (Aug. 8-12), after securing first place in one of the world’s leading robotics competitions.

The students, originally from the northern state of Chihuahua, won the “DOBOT Intelligent Manufacturing Challenge — Moon Landing Challenge,” which involved designing, programming and building robotic arms that simulated a moon landing.

“This historic achievement not only makes Chihuahua proud, but also all of Mexico,” the state government said in a statement. “It sends a clear message that talent, when combined with vision, preparation and teamwork, can conquer any challenge, even on a global scale.”

The award-winning team successfully represented Mexico in this international competition, thanks in part to the support of the Chihuahua STEM Council. This local institution seeks to boost STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities in the state and nurture young talent in the industry as part of Chihuahua’s Digital Policy strategy. One of the council’s initiatives is to support students’ participation in international competitions.

The federal Education Ministry (SEP) celebrated the students’ victory as “a source of Mexican pride that shines brightly throughout the world.”

The INADET/CENALTEC team was made up of students Karina Jaired Castellanos Hernández, Gabriel Enrique Ojeda Carrillo and Luis Fernando Quintana Ríos. They were coached by Joel Hiram López Echavarría and supported by engineers Walter Ignacio Zamarrón Estrada, Sergio Mancinas and Lennin Rubio.

They also received advice and training from the Ibero-American STEM Academy, a nonprofit scientific organization that promotes innovation and technological development among students, teachers and professionals in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

“This triumph represents not only a source of pride for Chihuahua, but also for all of Mexico, consolidating CENALTEC, the Ibero-American STEM Academy and the Chihuahua STEM Council as leaders in developing talent capable of competing and succeeding at the highest international levels,” the Ibero-American STEM Academy said in a social media post.

The milestone achieved by the Mexican team strengthens Chihuahua’s position as a national leader in robotics production. According to data from the Economy Ministry, Mexican exports of commercial robots reached US $1.15 million through the second quarter of this year. Chihuahua led sales with US $922,000, followed by Jalisco with $227,000.

The WRCC has attracted over 100,000 contestants from more than 20 countries since its first edition in 2015. The competition takes place during the World Robotics Conference, hosted by the Chinese Institute of Electronics and is considered the “Olympics” of robotics.

