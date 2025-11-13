New cold front set to sweep across Mexico, bringing chilly weather, rain 

Mexicans are being advised to dress in layers as the season’s 14th cold front will sweep across the country from the northwest beginning Thursday night.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that heavy rains and cold conditions will persist, especially in the north and central regions, as the season’s 14th cold front moves in just as cold front No. 13 has begun to weaken.

Although the mass of arctic air accompanying cold front No. 13 diminished throughout Wednesday, the resulting gradual rise in daytime temperatures in the north, east and center of the country will end abruptly as the new cold front makes itself felt.

The new frontal system, combined with a polar trough, upper-level cyclonic circulation and the polar and subtropical jet streams, will extend its effects during Friday and Saturday, most notably in the north of the country

Mountainous areas of the northern states of Chihuahua and Durango will experience a significant chill, with temperatures ​​between -10 and -5 degrees Celsius. Authorities are advising residents of those and other high-altitude areas to drive with caution, as fog or ice may form during the early morning.

Much of the rest of the country can expect a lesser but still significant chill. Frost and temperatures between -5 and 0 degrees Celsius will occur in Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Michoacán, México state, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures will range between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius in high-altitude areas of Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Querétaro, Mexico City, Morelos and Oaxaca.

Mexico City authorities issued an advisory urging everyone to stay alert to the Early Warning System because “temperatures can change suddenly during the day and in the early morning.”

Authorities also warned of the risk of respiratory illnesses from exposure to sudden temperature changes. They also recommend keeping spaces well-ventilated if using braziers or heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The SMN warned that heavy rainfall accompanying the new cold front could cause landslides, rising rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas of the southeast. A low-pressure trough and the influx of moisture could generate torrential rains in southern Quintana Roo, as well as very heavy rains in Campeche and showers with lightning in Yucatán, which could cause flooding and waterlogging.

Strong gusts of wind and isolated rains are also predicted for the Baja California Peninsula, while farther south the Isthmus of Tehuantepec could see gusts in excess of 65 kilometers per hour.

The SMN also forecasts showers in parts of Veracruz, México state, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán. Isolated showers are expected in Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla and Mexico City, with accumulations of less than 5 millimeters.

Waves of between 2 and 3 meters (6.5 and 9.8 feet) in height are expected off the coasts of Yucatán and Quintana Roo, prompting the SMN to issue a recommendation that small vessels take extreme precautions.

The effects of cold front No. 14 are expected to lessen and dissipate on Monday. But meteorological authorities anticipate that cold and rainy days will continue in several regions through the end of November and throughout December.

