Cold front brings freezing temperatures to Mexico City, heavy rain across multiple states

The Mexico City government issued a triple cold alert with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 0 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve.

Several boroughs are expected to freeze, particularly Tlalpan in southern Mexico City, which was issued an orange alert by the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGRIPC) due to the potential for frost.

SGRIPC issued yellow alerts for the Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Gustavo A. Madero, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta and Xochimilco boroughs, with temperatures expected to fall to between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The SGRIPC forecasts that the temperature in the capital’s remaining boroughs will drop to 8 degrees Celsius.

The warnings are in place from midnight until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, with light showers possible in the outskirts of Mexico City.

A countrywide weather warning

It is not only Mexico City that will experience extreme cold this New Year’s Eve. The movement of cold front No. 25 from the Gulf of Mexico and a combination of other atmospheric events are expected to cause heavy rain across areas of northeast, east and southeast.

The front will also cause temperatures to fall in the northern, northeastern, eastern and central regions of Mexico.

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN) has forecast isolated intense rainfall in the states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo and Querétaro, while heavy rain is forecast for Nuevo León, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The SMN warned of potential landslides, flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas of certain states due to the heavy rainfall.

Wind could bring three to five-meter-high waves to the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz and strong gusts of 50 to 70 km/h to the states of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

High-voltage tower collapses in Veracruz due to wind

The gale-force winds in Veracruz have already led to the collapse of a high-voltage tower belonging to Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), which fell on a car and a passenger bus on the Coatzacoalcos I bridge. Meanwhile, in Boca del Río City, next to the port of Veracruz, strong winds toppled a construction crane.

Heavy rain in the region also caused a landslide that blocked the Benigno Mendoza-Venustiano Carranza highway, cutting off 20 towns for several hours.

Power was suspended in parts of Veracruz due to the cold front, CFE reported on Wednesday. The agency is currently working to fully restore power to the state.

With reports from El Financiero and La Jornada