Cold front sweeps across Mexico: Here’s what to expect in your state

By MND Staff
Mexico City residents in sweaters and warm hats walk through the city amid a cold front
Warmly-dressed Mexico City residents make their way through the city, where lows of 7 C are expected tonight. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro)

As 2024 draws to a close, Mexico is expecting freezing nights and warm days thanks to another winter cold front, according to the National Meteorological System (SMN).

Weather forecasts predict cold front No. 18 will enter the country from the northwest, followed by polar air moving in from the Pacific towards the Altiplano, or Central Mexican Plateau. This weather phenomenon will affect all of Mexico except for the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the southwest.

These weather conditions will generate windy conditions in several states. Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango can expect winds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rains are expected in Quintana Roo, with lighter squalls predicted for the rest of the Yucatán Peninsula and Tabasco. Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Guerrero and Oaxaca could also see isolated showers.

Here is the weather report per state for the next 72 hours:

  • Minus 5 degrees Celsius with frost: Mountainous areas in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.
  • Minos 5 to 0 C with frost: Mountainous areas in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa (east), Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí (west), Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, state of México, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.
  • 0 to 5 C with frost: Mountainous areas in Nayarit, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Mexico City and Morelos.

The coldest temperature recorded in Mexico early Thursday was -13 degrees Celsius at La Rosilla, Durango.

The SMN has warned that freezing temperatures will prevail at night and at dawn for the rest of the week, with mild weather during the day.

Afternoons in the northwestern states will be warm, with temperatures ranging between 20 to 26 C. The western states of Nayarit to Colima will see afternoon temperatures ranging between 25 to 30 C.

In the Altiplano or Central Mexican Plateau, which includes Morelos valley to the south, the Puebla-Tlaxcala valley to the east, the Basin of Mexico at the center of the country, and the Toluca valley to the west, cool to warm temperatures ranging between 15 to 25 C are expected.

In contrast, hot temperatures between 25 and 35 C are expected in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Michoacan, Guerrero, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

High-pressure systems are common at any time of the year in Mexico. During the winter, they are mostly cold systems that bring periods of low temperatures while in spring and summer, high-pressure systems create hot, dry conditions.

With reports from Meteored

