Friday, January 10, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Residents of “Colonia 4T” tear down signs in neighborhood renamed after AMLO achievements

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Knocked-down street signs in the México state neighborhood of Colonia 4T
The signs for the streets Banco de Bienestar and La Escuela Es Nuestra lie by the wayside after being knocked down by residents of the Cuarta Transformación neighborhood, also known as the Colonia 4T. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s federal government is undeniably popular but the naming of a neighborhood after the political project initiated by former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and continued by current President Claudia Sheinbaum didn’t sit well with many residents.

Two neighborhoods in the municipality of Tultitlán, México state, were lumped together and renamed La Cuarta Transformación (The Fourth Transformation) late last year by now ex-mayor Elena García Martínez, who represented the ruling Morena party. The ostensible reason for the name change was to “regularize” the informal neighborhoods, which lack essential services and have unpaved roads.

A man takes down a street sign in México state
The former, informal street names of the neighborhood appear on maps, property deeds and other official documentation, creating difficulties for local residents. (Cuarto Poder)

The streets in the neighborhood — located north of Mexico City — were given new names associated with the 2018-24 government led by López Obrador, such as Tren Maya (Maya Train), Abrazos, No Balazos (Hugs, Not Bullets), Sembrando Vida (Sowing Life), Revolución de las Conciencias (Revolution of Consciences), Guardia Nacional (National Guard) and Reforma Judicial (Judicial Reform).

But on Wednesday, disgruntled residents of Tultitlán removed the new street name signs, an action that municipal police attempted to counter with the use of tear gas.

The renaming of the Fimesa and El Paraje neighborhoods angered residents for a variety of reasons. They said they weren’t notified of the name change prior to it happening and complained that they would have to change their addresses on official documents such as property deeds and voter ID cards, creating a bureaucratic headache. Some of the residents are evidently not AMLOvers, as ardent fans of the former president are colloquially known.

“There was no consultation, it was from one day to the next. They arrived and started putting up new names in the streets,” Daniel Ramírez, a resident of La Cuarta Transformación, said in a radio interview.

Feet stamp on street signs in the Colonia 4T with names like "Revolución de las Consciencias" inspired by former President AMLO
“Colonia 4T” residents joined together to tear down and stamp on the new AMLO-inspired street signs. (Video screenshot)

“We weren’t consulted or told anything. [The municipal authorities] say that [Fimesa] is not a regularized neighborhood, that it doesn’t appear on Google Maps, but we have electricity bills and voter ID cards,” he said.

Residents also say that authorities demolished 11 properties in the neighborhood formerly known as Fimesa in 2023 without first notifying the owners. The properties were presumably built illegally.

Residents clash with police 

Videos posted to social media showed residents using tools, and their bare hands, to remove the recently-installed street name signs in La Cuarta Transformación. A video published by the newspaper El Sol de Toluca showed residents stamping their feet on removed signs that lay on the ground.

ADIÓS A LA COLONIA 4T #estadodemexico #cuartatransformación #tultitlán #hoy #noticias #ultimahora

Footage also showed residents throwing rocks at municipal police officers who sought to stop the removal of the signs through the use of tear gas.

“A thick cloud of smoke, as if it were mist, covered the high part of the neighborhood because the pepper gas invaded everything,” one resident told the La Jornada newspaper.

La Jornada reported that a number of residents suffered eye and throat irritation from the use of the gas and two children were hospitalized.

Colonia 4T residents seek restoration of former neighborhood names 

Residents have submitted a request to México state authorities to reinstate the names of Fimesa and El Paraje and regularize the neighborhoods under those names. The El Universal newspaper reported that a group of residents went to state government offices in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli on Thursday to follow up on their request.

Some of the residents said they would block the Mexico City-Querétaro highway if state authorities didn’t intervene and reinstate the previous names of the two neighborhoods that together make up La Cuarta Transformación.

“We’re not troublemakers, we’re defending our rights,” one resident identified only as Lilia told El Universal.

“We’re seeking regularization … and compensation for those who had their houses demolished,” she said.

A federal deputy, Gildardo Pérez Gabino, is also involved in the quest to have the previous neighborhood names reinstated.

Sheinbaum weighed in on the name changes last month 

Sheinbaum, who says her government is building the “second story” of the “fourth transformation” initiated by López Obrador, was asked last month about the decision to create La Cuarta Transformación and give its streets new names.

She said it was a decision for the municipal government of Tultitlán, but expressed her preference for names that “recover the historic memory of Mexico.”

With reports from Proceso, La Jornada, El Universal, Infobae, El Sol de Toluca and López-Dóriga Digital  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Natanael Cano

Corrido tumbado star Natanael Cano under government protection after cartel threats

MND Staff - 0
The musician has been targeted by the Los Mata Salas cartel for his alleged ties to rival criminal groups.
Casa Leon Trotsky, Coyoacán, a cool Mexico City museum

10 more off-the-radar museums in Mexico City

Bethany Platanella - 0
With everything from coffee to communism, the city has plenty of fascinating exhibits on display.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum in a white dress with embroidered flowers raising her fists in the air in a victorious gesture and smiling on stage in Mexico's Congress. Nearby and to the side, a young female soldier in military dress blues stands watch.

It’s been 100 days since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office; how’s she doing?

MND Staff - 5
As Claudia Sheinbaum marks 100 days as Mexico's president on Sunday, Peter Davies reviews her accomplishments and the challenges she's faced.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC