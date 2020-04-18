Embassy urges Canadian citizens to return to Canada

The Canadian Embassy has made a call for its citizens to return home as soon as possible in order to avoid the most virulent stages of the Covid-19 outbreak in Mexico.

“Canadian travelers in Mexico: there is a strong possibility that [Mexico] will soon enter phase three of the [Covid-19] pandemic,” the embassy tweeted on Friday morning along with an infographic titled “Go home!”

The embassy is unsure how the intensification of the outbreak will affect international travel and listed possible outcomes that may affect Canadian citizens’ ability to return home during phase three.

“We strongly recommend that you consider commercial options to return to Canada now while they are still available,” the embassy said.

Flights to Canada currently scheduled for May or June could end up being canceled and airlines may decide to restrict their international service even further.

Aeroméxico and Interjet have both cut back service to their international destinations in response to the global pandemic.

“If you choose to remain in Mexico, you may be required to shelter in place for an indeterminate period,” the infographic reads.

Those who do decide to stay could experience difficulty obtaining essential products and services and/or face harsh restrictions on movement. They also might find that their insurance may not cover their travel or medical expenses, should such services be needed.

Furthermore, the embassy is functioning at limited capacity, making it more difficult to provide consular services during the crisis.

The embassy asked Canadian citizens in Mexico to register with the Canadians Abroad service in order receive important updates during the pandemic.

The U.S. ambassador made a similar call to citizens in late March, saying that they should “think long and hard” about whether they want to be in Mexico during the most severe stage of the outbreak.

Mexico News Daily