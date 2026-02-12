Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNewsWater in Mexico

Cutzamala, the Mexico City area’s main water supply system, is getting its first upgrade in 4 decades

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
dam level measurers
Water authorities estimate that the upgrades to the Cutzamala equipment will extend the system's lifespan by at least 20 years. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

The Cutzamala system, which provides drinking water to Mexico City and Mexico state, is undergoing its first major upgrade in 40 years, with an investment of over 680 million pesos (US $39.6 million), the director of the Valley of Mexico Water Basin Authority (OCAVM), Citlalli Peraza Camacho, announced on Tuesday.

The investment is expected to extend Cutzamala’s lifespan for another 20 years, in order to continue providing drinking water to 5 million residents in the Valley of Mexico.

Valle de Bravo dam
The Valle de Bravo Dam, officially the Miguel Alemán Reservoir, in Mexico state is one of the three major dams that feed the Cutzamala water supply system, which is currently undergoing a major upgrade. (agua.org.mx/X)

“The Cutzamala system has some of the largest pumping equipment in the world, and it typically has a lifespan of 15 to 20 years,” Peraza said. “No piece of equipment of this size has ever been replaced. Plus, the pieces are unique and haven’t been manufactured anywhere else.”

The Cutzamala’s water is collected in the Valle de Bravo, El Bosque and Villa Victoria dams in México state, and then transported 125 km to the system’s core, the Los Berros hydraulic water treatment plant, which is the largest in Latin America. There it undergoes a purification process before being pumped a further 95 km to Mexico City and other destinations in México state.

In 2025, the National Water Commission (Conagua) found that one of Los Berros’ 35 pumping units had considerable wear and needed replacing. The agency has since ordered 10 new spherical valves from Asia to upgrade the system at a cost of 259 million pesos ($15.1 million).

Although the system was functioning, early diagnosis helps prevent future shutdowns, especially in this case, because the valves take 24 months to manufacture, Pereza told the newspaper La Jornada.

Another 188 million pesos ($10.9 million) will be spent on the renewal of seven rotors, as well as four pumping units with a capacity of 1,700 liters per second.

The project got underway in 2025 and has now reached 20% completion, according to Conagua.

Other plans include the modernization of the Supervisory Control Center, the “brain of the Cutzamala system,” whose equipment, which dates back to 2000, is now obsolete.

The goal is to migrate to a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) automation system, which has a projected lifespan of 10 years.

With reports from La Jornada, Milenio and La Razón

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
stacks of peso bills signaling corruption

Mexico ranks last among OECD countries on 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index

MND Staff - 0
According to a global ranking of how transparent a country’s public sector is perceived to be by experts and business executives, Mexico scored 24/100 in 2025, down from its highest score of 35 in 2014.
EL PASO OCTOBER 24. FedEx departs the El Paso International Airport on the way to Memphis on October 24, 2014 at El Paso, Texas.

Did a Mexican cartel just try to attack El Paso?

MND Staff - 0
The FAA lifted the "temporary closure" of airspace over El Paso just hours after it said in a Notice to Airmen that aircraft could not fly above El Paso until Feb. 21 for "Special Security Reasons."
families protest schools near refinery Dos Bocas

Families demand relocation of 2 schools near Dos Bocas refinery, citing contamination and noise

MND Staff - 0
Children complain of dizziness, nausea and respiratory problems from black smoke and falling particles emanating from the refinery, which is located less than 500 meters away from their school.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC